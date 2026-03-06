Listen Live
Close
Celebrity

Ex-Michigan Football Coach Sherrone Moore Takes Plea Deal

Consequences: Ex-Michigan Football Head Coach Sherrone Moore Cops Plea Deal In Home Invasion Case

Published on March 6, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

NCAA Football- Michigan at Maryland
Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Former University of Michigan (UM) head football coach Sherrone Moore pleaded no contest to two misdemeanors stemming from an incident that led to his arrest in December 2025, according to ABC News. BOSSIP previously reported about the charges he was facing: malicious use of a telecommunications device and trespassing.

As part of the plea agreement, prosecutors dropped the more serious allegations, including home invasion, stalking in a domestic relationship, and breaking and entering in a domestic relationship. Moore is scheduled for sentencing on April 14, and the presiding judge ordered that he remain under GPS monitoring until that time. 

The case began when Moore was arrested on Dec. 10, 2025, at the apartment of a woman with whom he allegedly had a romantic relationship. Authorities said the incident occurred shortly after the relationship ended. According to testimony presented during court proceedings, the woman contacted her attorney Heidi Sharp during the encounter to tell her that Moore was at her residence. Sharp later told investigators that Moore had allegedly armed himself with a knife, and screaming could be heard during the phone call. 

Former University Of Michigan Football Coach Sherrone Moore Charged With Home Invasion Felony And Misdemeanors
Source: Pool / Getty

Before the arrest, UM had already fired Moore after an internal investigation found what the school described as “credible evidence” that he engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member, violating school policy regarding supervisor-subordinate relationships.

Prosecutors said that after reviewing the evidence, they did not believe there was sufficient proof of domestic violence, which contributed to the decision to drop the more serious charges as part of the plea deal. Moore and his legal team did not immediately comment on the agreement following the court hearing. 

Moore, 40, had previously risen quickly through the Michigan football program, becoming the school’s head coach in 2024 after serving several years as an assistant. His arrest and dismissal brought a sudden end to his tenure and created significant turmoil for one of college football’s most prominent programs. 

SEE ALSO

Consequences: Ex-Michigan Football Head Coach Sherrone Moore Cops Plea Deal In Home Invasion Case was originally published on bossip.com

More from 93.9 WKYS

You May Also Like

Megan Thee Stallion Performs During The Hot Girl Summer Tour At Madison Square Garden In New York City

Return of The WAP Sisters: Cardi B Surprises Houston Fans With Megan Thee Stallion

Hip-Hop Wired
DHS Secretary Kristi Noem Testifies During House Judiciary Committee Hearing

You're Fired: President Donald Trump Fires DHS Secretary Kristi Noem

Hip-Hop Wired
DHS Secretary Kristi Noem Testifies During House Judiciary Committee Hearing

Rep. Jasmine Crockett Confronts DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, X Approves

Hip-Hop Wired
Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert

Drake Was Often Excluded From Lil Wayne’s Tour Bus For Not Fitting In, Says ‘The Carter’ Director

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Trending

Trending

Celebrity  |  Shannon Dawson

#RHOP Retraction: Monique Backtracks Audio Allegations Against Stacey Amid Chris Samuels Dating Discussion—'I Wanted To Clear Her Name'

DMV Local News - Dominique Da Diva
News  |  Dominique Da Diva

DMV LOCAL RECAP: Streaming Merger & Maryland’s $4B Refund Push

DMV Local News - Dominique Da Diva
News  |  Dominique Da Diva

DMV LOCAL RECAP: Maryland Officials Warn Public About Toll Scams

18 Items
Entertainment  |  Team CASSIUS

Deon Cole Catches Heat For Tourette’s Joke In NAACP Image Awards Monologue

20:32
Entertainment  |  imjeremiahjones

Hustle Theatre: The First Black Person To Put Plastic On The Sofa

Black History Month

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close