Amy Luciani Alleges Husband Dwight Howard's Drug Addiction Is Wreaking Havoc On Their Family, Royce Reed Enters The Chat

Amy Luciani took to social media in an emotional video alleging her husband Dwight Howard is struggling with a cocaine addiction, which has caused child protective services to remove their daughter from the home.

Source: Jerritt Clark/Monica Morgan

While sitting in her car, the former Love & Hip Hop star expressed her growing concerns over her husband’s ongoing drug problem.

“This is not him,” she said through tears. “This is not Dwight. This is trauma, this is everything he been through but now the kids. I have to advocate for the kids. And I can’t go down for what he’s doing. So, they took our daughter and I’m just sitting there like do I speak up or be quiet? What do I do?”

She continued,

“I caught this man forcing our 12-year-old son to cover for him, he had him lying. I recorded it. He’s coaching our son to lie on me and I had to record it. I try to tell everybody that he needs help and don’t nobody want to listen because he got the money. Y’all don’t understand, I live with him. He needs some help.”

According to Amy, this was her last-ditch effort to try to help her husband and, ultimately, save the lives of his children.

“I can admit right now I feel shame,” she said in her IG caption. “I cringe when I see couples take their problems to the internet but I was humbled with understanding because now look what I have to do to protect myself. My husband put himself in a position to where CPS was called to our house 3x in less than two months but three days ago, they were called again and this time they left with our daughter. I have personally had to call the police on him 3 times in a barely 14 month marriage.”

She continued,