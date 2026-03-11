Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

DIVA’S DAILY DIRT: Rihanna Shooting, Rap Lyrics Death Penalty Case

Ivana Ortiz faces 14 criminal charges for allegedly shooting outside Rihanna’s LA home, while rappers push the Supreme Court to review a death penalty case using rap lyrics as evidence.

Published on March 11, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Diva's Daily Dirt V1 Graphic

The world is still reeling from a shocking incident outside Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s Los Angeles home, where a woman allegedly fired multiple rounds while the couple, their children, and Rihanna’s mother were inside.

Authorities have identified the suspect as Ivana Ortiz, who now faces 14 criminal charges, including one count of attempted murder, ten counts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm, and three counts of shooting at an inhabited dwelling. Investigators report that several bullets struck the property’s front gate and nearby areas. Thankfully, no one was physically injured. Ortiz remains in custody with bail set at $1.875 million and has been ordered to stay away from Rihanna and her family as the case proceeds.

In other news, several high-profile rappers, including Travis Scott, Young Thug, and Killer Mike, are calling on the U.S. Supreme Court to review a controversial Texas death penalty case. The case involves James Garfield Bart Knacks, who was sentenced to death in 2009 for killing two people during a robbery. Prosecutors introduced dozens of his handwritten rap lyrics during trial, which advocates argue unfairly portrayed him as dangerous. Legal briefs filed by the artists and scholars urge the Supreme Court to reconsider the case, though it has not yet announced a decision.

Meanwhile, fans of hip-hop legend Rick Ross have something to celebrate. To mark the 20th anniversary of his debut album Port of Miami, Ross is launching an orchestra-style tour, with the Miami kickoff in May and a stop in Washington, D.C., on August 15. The tour promises a unique mix of hip-hop and orchestral arrangements, giving fans a luxurious concert experience.

SEE ALSO

More from 93.9 WKYS

You May Also Like

Kanye West on Drink Champs

Kanye West Sets One-Night Los Angeles Show For ‘Bully’ Rollout

Hip-Hop Wired
Chanukah With The Stars Gala

Alexander Brothers Found Guilty On Sex Trafficking Charges

Hip-Hop Wired
2024 Dreamville Music Festival

Lil Durk Pushes To Hire Young Thug's Former Attorney, Brian Steel

Hip-Hop Wired
Lil Boosie on set

Boosie Badazz Snaps On Kodak Black During Instagram Live

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
DMV Local News - Dominique Da Diva
News  |  Dominique Da Diva

DMV LOCAL RECAP: Streaming Merger & Maryland’s $4B Refund Push

20 Items
Celebrity News  |  J.D. Jones

Fine AF Fridays! Abs-olutely Dangerous — Taunt Tummy Season Has Arrived And These 20 Stars Came To Flex, Vol. 17

Celebrity  |  imannmilner

Khloe Kardashian Kuestionably Konsiders Spinning The Baby Block With Ex Tristan Thompson: 'Girls Need Sisters'

Entertainment  |  TMH Staff

Carlos King’s Reality TV Mastery with ‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville’

iOne Local Sales| Full Court Press - Presented by Prince Georges Community College | 2025-12-22
Contests  |  WKYS Staff

Full Court Press 2026

Black History Month

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close