Listen Live
Desktop banner image

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Custom CTA Button
Close
Entertainment

Inside Teddy Riley's Journey: New Jack Swing to Global Tours

Inside Teddy Riley's Journey: New Jack Swing to Global Tours

Published on March 12, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Morning Hustle Teddy Riley Cover
Source: Reach Media / other

The Architect of a Generation: Teddy Riley Speaks on The Morning Hustle

Teddy Riley built New Jack Swing from the ground up, and he wants you to know his legacy is still writing itself. Recently stopping by The Morning Hustle, the legendary producer celebrated 40 years in the business. He noted that while others tried to claim the credit for the New Jack Swing movement, their runs ended while he keeps moving forward. We can even see his massive influence overseas; K-pop built its early foundation on his blueprint and continues to draw from his genius today.

Collaborating with the King of Pop pushed Riley’s craft to incredible heights. He spent time at Neverland Ranch to complete an album with Michael Jackson. During these marathon sessions, MJ assigned him a personal chef to cook spice-free curry. Together, they worked on tracks that defined an era.

You might think creating these iconic sounds required massive studios, but Riley kept his gear tight and effective. He crafted hits like “Remember the Time” entirely on an Atari Commodore 64. Before the famous MPC became the industry standard, in just a small room he built massive records with Keith Sweat. Even now, he stays ahead of the curve, keeping an eye on AI sequencers built strictly on music theory.

Right now, Riley is taking his sound directly to the community with the “Teddy Riley Experience” tour, featuring Guy 2.0 and Hi-Five. He launched Guy 2.0 to duplicate his original sound perfectly, making sure you hear the live music exactly as the classic records played.

Beyond the music, Riley is getting deeply personal. His new memoir, Remember the Time, shares the untold truth about his beginnings, the power of forgiveness, and the real dynamics behind Guy and Blackstreet. He refuses to sell his publishing catalog, ensuring that his ten children will always eat from his life’s work. Stepping out solo, Riley is doing things his way and claiming the respect he rightfully earned.

SEE ALSO

Inside Teddy Riley's Journey: New Jack Swing to Global Tours was originally published on themorninghustle.com

More from 93.9 WKYS

You May Also Like

50 Cent

50 Cent ft. Max B “No More Tricks, No More Tries,” Mary J. Blige “More Than A Lover” & More | Daily Visuals 3.11.26

Hip-Hop Wired
U.S.-WASHINGTON, D.C.-WHITE HOUSE-TRUMP-CHARLIE KIRK-MEDAL OF FREEDOM

The Pure Definition of DEI: Donald Trump Appoints Erika Kirk To US Air Force Academy Board of Visitors

Hip-Hop Wired
12th Annual TDE Christmas Concert and Toy Drive

Dr. Dre Categorized As A Billionaire, According to Forbes

Hip-Hop Wired
Kanye West on Drink Champs

Kanye West Sets One-Night Los Angeles Show For ‘Bully’ Rollout

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
20 Items
Celebrity News  |  J.D. Jones

Fine AF Fridays! Abs-olutely Dangerous — Taunt Tummy Season Has Arrived And These 20 Stars Came To Flex, Vol. 17

DMV Local News - Dominique Da Diva
News  |  Dominique Da Diva

DMV LOCAL RECAP: Streaming Merger & Maryland’s $4B Refund Push

Celebrity  |  imannmilner

Khloe Kardashian Kuestionably Konsiders Spinning The Baby Block With Ex Tristan Thompson: 'Girls Need Sisters'

Celebrity  |  Shannon Dawson

Dwight Howard's Son Speaks On Amy Luciani's Cocaine Addiction Allegations—'I've Been Known'

Entertainment  |  TMH Staff

Carlos King’s Reality TV Mastery with ‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville’

Black History Month

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close