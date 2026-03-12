Listen Live
Close
Celebrity

Off Script: Celeb, Industry Insiders Attend iONE Digital Luncheon

Off Script: Taylor Polidore Williams, Crystle Stewart, DeVon Franklin & Ryan Michelle Bathe Relax & Reset At iONE Digital's Awards Season Luncheon [Exclusive]

iONE Digital hosts star-studded luncheon, offering industry insiders a chance to relax and reset during awards season

Published on March 12, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • The curated luncheon provided an alternative to the industry's typical scene, fostering conversation and community.
  • Guests shared personal rituals for unwinding, from spa days to spiritual practices, when 'off script.'
  • Black joy was intentionally centered throughout the event as guests reflected and connected over a delicious meal, a curated cognac toast and premium portraits.
1 of 2

Source: Adam Simms/ @SimmsCity

As award season continues with a whirlwind of screenings, events, and red carpets, iONE Digital and BOSSIP carved out a moment of calm with the inaugural Off Script Luncheon.

Held Tuesday, March 10, at Los Angeles’ American Beauty at The Grove and hosted by BOSSIP’s Managing Editor Dani Canada, the curated midday gathering offered an alternative to the week’s typical industry frenzy ahead of the Academy Awards.

Off Script
Source: Adam Simms / @SimmsCity

Designed as a relaxed reset during one of Hollywood’s busiest stretches, the luncheon brought together a select mix of press, creatives, and talent for an afternoon centered on conversation, connection, and community.

Off Script
Source: Adam Simms / @SimmsCity

As they swapped stories, exchanged hugs, and shared smiles, guests enjoyed a selection of beer, wine, and craft cocktails, including signature sips such as the “Off Script Punch,” “Velvet Reel,” and “Quiet on Set.”

Off Script
Source: Adam Simms / @SimmsCity

On the culinary side, American Beauty, known for its elevated steakhouse offerings, treated attendees to wood-grilled flatbread, kale and avocado salad, Atlantic salmon steak, Iowa Co-Op teres major, shoestring fries, and burnt cheesecake topped with candied lemons.

Off Script
Source: Adam Simms / @SimmsCity

Among the notable attendees were Ryan Michelle Bathe, DeVon Franklin, Crystle Stewart, Taylor Polidore Williams, Bevy Smith, and Torrei Hart who joined executives and entertainment insiders for the afternoon event.

Off Script
Source: Adam Simms / @SimmsCity
Off Script
Source: Adam Simms / @SimmsCity
Off Script
Source: Adam Simms / @SimmsCity
Off Script
Source: Adam Simms / @SimmsCity
Off Script
Source: Adam Simms / @SimmsCity
Off Script
Source: Adam Simms / @SimmsCity

Seen on the scene were journalists Nina Parker, Shamika Sanders, Danielle Young, Gia Peppers, Brande Victorian, Sylvia Obell, Ashley Dunn, Brooke Thomas, and Jay Connor, as well as artist GoGo Morrow, host Paige Shari, TheNeighborhood Talk founder Kyle Anfernee, designer Christin Marie, who graciously gifted Christin Marie Studio jewelry for gift bags, and iONE executives Cliché Wynter-Mayo, Tiffany Nasralla, Jake Edwards, Krystal Holmes, and Tanya Hoffler-Moore.

Off Script
Source: Adam Simms / @SimmsCity
Off Script
Source: Adam Simms / @SimmsCity
Off Script
Source: Adam Simms / @SimmsCity
Off Script
Source: Adam Simms / @SimmsCity
Off Script
Source: Adam Simms / @SimmsCity
Off Script
Source: Adam Simms / @SimmsCity

Throughout the lunch, DJ GG provided a laid-back soundtrack that blended R&B and contemporary favorites, while photographer Adam Simms captured portraits and videographer Delaurian documented the afternoon’s atmosphere.

Guests Toasted With Cashmere Luxe Cognac

As the afternoon unfolded, guests paused for a celebratory toast presented by Black-owned brand Cashmere Luxe Cognac, raising a glass to the creative achievements that shaped the past year in film and television.

Off Script
Source: Adam Simms / @SimmsCity
Off Script
Source: Adam Simms / @SimmsCity

The premium spirit, known for its smooth, refined profile with notes of dried fruit, caramel, and subtle spices, provided the perfect celebratory sip of the luncheon with its warm finish and hint of grape.

Off Script
Source: Adam Simms / @SimmsCity

More on the flip!

Guests Reflect On Being “Off Script”

For many guests, the event’s theme, stepping away from the spotlight, mirrored how they recharge in their own lives.

Actress Taylor Polidore Williams, star of Beauty in Black, said her favorite way to unwind when she’s off script often begins with a spa day.

Off Script
Source: Adam Simms / @SimmsCity

“I love a good spa day,” she said, noting that massages and time in the hot tub help her decompress after long days on set.

When she’s at home, however, her ideal reset is far simpler: curling up on the couch with ice cream, fresh sheets, and a bag of candy while completely unplugging. When it comes to centering Black joy, Williams said she incorporates it into her daily mindset.

“I think you have to find something to enjoy every single day,” she explained. “Joy is something that things and circumstances can’t take away. It’s all about perspective.”

Actress Tiffany Black also shared that grounding herself physically and spiritually is key when she’s off script.

Off Script
Source: Adam Simms / @SimmsCity

For Black, that reset often begins with hot yoga, which she says helps her regroup after busy days.

“It helps me regroup. It helps me stretch my limbs and move into my body for the day,” she told BOSSIP, adding that the practice offers benefits that are physical, mental, and spiritual.

When it comes to centering Black joy, Black described an intentional nightly ritual. After what she calls a full day of “slaying dragons,” she makes it a point to slow down each evening.

“At 8 p.m., I shut it all off,” she said. “I put on some Cleo Sol, light my incense, and take time to breathe and be grateful for another day.”

Actor/writer-director and host of The Fumble, Rodney Rikai, said his favorite way to relax is a bit more active.

Off Script
Source: Adam Simms / @SimmsCity

Rikai told BOSSIP that he spends his downtime on the tennis court, playing several times a week and enjoying his “charmed life.” Beyond the sport, he also enjoys traveling and spending time with his son while centering the community in Los Angeles, noting that while the city has a reputation for lacking strong Black spaces, those who know where to look can find a thriving network, much like the one created at Off Script.

Ariana Drummond, talent media relations director for the NAACP Hollywood Bureau, reflected on how she unwinds after the whirlwind of events like the NAACP Image Awards.

Off Script
Source: Adam Simms / @SimmsCity

For Drummond, restoration starts with faith.

“First and foremost through prayer,” she told BOSSIP. “I’m a huge believer in Christ, my Lord and Savior. He leads me.”

Beyond spiritual grounding, she finds balance through meditation and travel, but ultimately, when it come so centering Black joy, Drummond said community is key.

“I center Black joy through community,” she explained, emphasizing the importance of sisterhood, fellowship, and friendship.

As the luncheon wound down, guests exchanged contact information, warm goodbyes, and plans to stay in touch.

Off Script
Source: Adam Simms / @SimmsCity

Ultimately, if the afternoon proved anything, it’s that sometimes the best moments during awards season happen off script; when the cameras pause, the cocktails flow, and the connections take center stage.

Who would YOU like to see at the next Off Script luncheon?

Off Script
Adam Simms
Off Script
Adam Simms
Off Script
Adam Simms
Off Script
Adam Simms
Off Script
Adam Simms
Off Script
Adam Simms
Off Script
Adam Simms
Off Script
Adam Simms
Off Script
Adam Simms
Off Script
Adam Simms
Off Script
Adam Simms
Off Script
Adam Simms
Off Script
Adam Simms
Off Script
Adam Simms
Off Script
Adam Simms
Off Script
Adam Simms
Off Script
Adam Simms
Off Script
Adam Simms
Off Script
Adam Simms
Off Script
Adam Simms
Off Script
Adam Simms
Off Script
Adam Simms
Off Script
Adam Simms
Off Script
Adam Simms
Off Script
Adam Simms
Off Script
Adam Simms
Off Script
Adam Simms
Off Script
Adam Simms
Off Script
Adam Simms
Off Script
Adam Simms
Off Script
Adam Simms
Off Script
Adam Simms
Off Script
Adam Simms
Off Script
Adam Simms
Off Script
Adam Simms
Off Script
Adam Simms
Off Script
Adam Simms
Off Script
Adam Simms
Off Script
Adam Simms
Off Script
Adam Simms
Off Script
Adam Simms
Off Script
Adam Simms
Off Script
Adam Simms
Off Script
Adam Simms
Off Script
Adam Simms
Off Script
Adam Simms
Off Script
Adam Simms
Off Script
Adam Simms
Off Script
Adam Simms
Off Script
Adam Simms
Off Script
Adam Simms
Off Script
Adam Simms
Off Script
Adam Simms
Off Script
Adam Simms
Off Script
Adam Simms
Off Script
Adam Simms
Off Script
Adam Simms
Off Script
Adam Simms
Off Script
Adam Simms
Off Script
Adam Simms
Off Script
Adam Simms
Off Script
Adam Simms
Off Script
Adam Simms
SEE ALSO
NEXT SLIDE
12

Off Script: Taylor Polidore Williams, Crystle Stewart, DeVon Franklin & Ryan Michelle Bathe Relax & Reset At iONE Digital's Awards Season Luncheon [Exclusive] was originally published on bossip.com

More from 93.9 WKYS

You May Also Like

50 Cent

50 Cent ft. Max B “No More Tricks, No More Tries,” Mary J. Blige “More Than A Lover” & More | Daily Visuals 3.11.26

Hip-Hop Wired
U.S.-WASHINGTON, D.C.-WHITE HOUSE-TRUMP-CHARLIE KIRK-MEDAL OF FREEDOM

The Pure Definition of DEI: Donald Trump Appoints Erika Kirk To US Air Force Academy Board of Visitors

Hip-Hop Wired
12th Annual TDE Christmas Concert and Toy Drive

Dr. Dre Categorized As A Billionaire, According to Forbes

Hip-Hop Wired
Kanye West on Drink Champs

Kanye West Sets One-Night Los Angeles Show For ‘Bully’ Rollout

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Celebrity  |  imannmilner

Khloe Kardashian Kuestionably Konsiders Spinning The Baby Block With Ex Tristan Thompson: 'Girls Need Sisters'

Celebrity  |  Shannon Dawson

Dwight Howard's Son Speaks On Amy Luciani's Cocaine Addiction Allegations—'I've Been Known'

Entertainment  |  TMH Staff

Carlos King’s Reality TV Mastery with ‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville’

iOne Local Sales| Full Court Press - Presented by Prince Georges Community College | 2025-12-22
Contests  |  WKYS Staff

Full Court Press 2026

Entertainment  |  The Morning Hustle

Jacob Latimore Opens Up About Music, Acting, and Future Goals at the BET Awards Media House

Black History Month

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close