ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood: Olandria, Zendaya, Wunmi Mosaku, Kerry Washington & Other Stunners Sizzle & Slay Sisterly Soirée

Black women are dreamy, like the sky blue backdrop at this year’s ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood luncheon where your faves sizzled and slayed the sisterly soirée.

Source: Savion Washington/Variety/ Monica Schipper

The beauties of Black Hollywood assembled in the glow of sunny LA, where it’s always golden hour. The evening’s honorees: Kerry Washington, Chase Infiniti, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, and Zinzi Coogler, with the Luminary Spotlight on the women of Sinners have hit the cloud dancer colored carpet in chic looks that captured the essence of the annual event.

Olandria Carthen shimmered in a gold gown by Sergio Hudson. Zendaya, amid marriage rumors, showed up to the ceremony in Carrie Bradshaw’s iconic Cache dress featured on Sex In The City, showing off her svelte figure and Law Roach’s unlimited pull power.

Olandria Carthen

Everyone’s favorite it girl, Olandria Carthen, turned heads in a gold Sergio Hudson gown with a plunging neckline.

Source: Variety / Getty

But our favorite part of her flawless look is her undeclining face card. The glam on this is perfection.