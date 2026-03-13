Listen Live
Close
Movies

Aaron Pierre Joins Cast of 'Superman' Sequel, 'Man of Tomorrow'

Aaron Pierre's Green Lantern Will Be In Next Superman Film, 'Man of Tomorrow'

It looks like Pierre's version of Green Lantern, whom we will get very well acquainted with in Lanterns, will probably assist in dealing with Brainiac.

Published on March 13, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • Respectively, David Corenswet and Nicholas Hoult will be returning with Corenswet donning the red trunks once again as Superman/ Clark Kent, and Hoult reprising his role as Supe's archnemesis, Lex Luthor.
  • It looks like Pierre's version of Green Lantern, whom we will get very well acquainted with in Lanterns, will probably assist in dealing with Brainiac.
  • Along with being a mainstay in the DC Universe, he is also joining the Star Wars franchise after signing on for the upcoming Star Wars: Starfighter spinoff film.
Aaron Pierre Joins Cast of 'Superman' Sequel, 'Man of Tomorrow'
Oliver Holms / Aaron Pierre

It looks like the upcoming HBO/DC Studios series Lanterns will serve as the launching pad for Aaron Pierre’s John Stewart, as he will appear in the next Superman film, Man of Tomorrow.

Aaron Pierre is the latest big name to join the Superman sequel. James Gunn is currently cooking up the script and will be back in the director’s chair for the movie.

Respectively, David Corenswet and Nicholas Hoult will be returning with Corenswet donning the red trunks once again as Superman/ Clark Kent, and Hoult reprising his role as Supe’s archnemesis, Lex Luthor.

Unlike the 2025 film, Superman and Luthor will have to work together to deal with the intergalactic android, Brainiac, played by Lars Eidinger.

Also returning are Rachel Brosnahan, Skyler Gisondo, and Sara Sampaio, with the film looking to begin production in April in Atlanta and continue into the summer.

It looks like Pierre’s version of Green Lantern, whom we will get very well acquainted with in Lanterns, will probably assist in dealing with Brainiac.

Following his big splash into Hollywood with Rebel Ridge, Pierre continues to be one of the hottest names in Hollywood.

Along with being a mainstay in the DC Universe, he is also joining the Star Wars franchise after signing on for the upcoming Star Wars: Starfighter spinoff film.

But before all of that, we will see him earn his green stripes in Lanterns on HBO Max, in what James Gunn described from the jump would be a True Detective type mystery that will also feature two Lanters in Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler) and John Stewart.

We are truly looking forward to what Gunn is cooking up with Man of Tomorrow, even more so now that Pierre has been cast.

SEE ALSO

Aaron Pierre's Green Lantern Will Be In Next Superman Film, 'Man of Tomorrow' was originally published on cassiuslife.com

More from 93.9 WKYS

You May Also Like

SAFRICA-ECONOMY-AVIATION

White South Africans Returning Home Despite Trump's Violence Claims

Hip-Hop Wired
Former President Trump Is Arraigned On Federal Espionage Charges

MAGA Op Laura Loomer Wants To Ban Muslims From TSA

Hip-Hop Wired
BRUCE BISPING ¬• bbisping@startribune.com Minneapolis, MN., Friday, 10/15/10] (left to right) Sometimes things don't go as planned as Nicole Curtis, host of "Rehab Addict with Nicole Curtis" stripped the paint off a medicine chest and found the thick

Former HGTV Star Nicole Curtis Awkwardly Explains Her "Accidental" N-Word Usage On 'The Breakfast Club'

Hip-Hop Wired
Davido In Concert - Atlanta, GA

Papoose Sends More Shots At 50 Cent On New Diss Track

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Celebrity  |  imannmilner

Khloe Kardashian Kuestionably Konsiders Spinning The Baby Block With Ex Tristan Thompson: 'Girls Need Sisters'

Celebrity  |  Shannon Dawson

Dwight Howard's Son Speaks On Amy Luciani's Cocaine Addiction Allegations—'I've Been Known'

Entertainment  |  TMH Staff

Carlos King’s Reality TV Mastery with ‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville’

iOne Local Sales| Full Court Press - Presented by Prince Georges Community College | 2025-12-22
Contests  |  WKYS Staff

Full Court Press 2026

Entertainment  |  The Morning Hustle

Jacob Latimore Opens Up About Music, Acting, and Future Goals at the BET Awards Media House

Black History Month

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close