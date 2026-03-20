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Entrepreneurship

How Coach K Uses AI to Help You Win Grant Money

Published on March 20, 2026

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Hustler of the Week COACH K
Source: Reach Media / other

Secure the Bag: Coach K’s AI Grant Writing Secrets

The Morning Hustle recently crowned Jekwenta Primm, widely known as Coach K, as their official “Hustler of the Week.” After being fired from her corporate banking job at Wells Fargo, this single mother transformed a major financial setback into a thriving empire. Now a seven-figure CEO, she empowers the community to turn their boldest business ideas into reality by tapping into debt-free capital. Her journey of resilience proves that when one door closes, you have the power to build your own table and fund your own dreams.


To help other entrepreneurs win, Coach K is leveling the playing field by combining traditional grant writing with artificial intelligence. She teaches her community how to train tools like ChatGPT to understand their unique business voices and specific goals. By feeding AI the right background information and prompts, entrepreneurs can bypass the hefty fees of traditional grant writers. She is showing everyday business owners how to generate professional, highly competitive grant proposals in a fraction of the time.

Her core mission is to shatter the myths surrounding business funding and empower diverse voices. Coach K stresses that you do not need a nonprofit to get funded—massive corporations are actively looking for small businesses to sponsor. She even puts her own resources into the community, giving away a $1,000 Grant to support emerging entrepreneurs. She wants you to understand that millions of dollars are sitting on the table, and you do not have to pay a single penny back.

To take this community impact to the next level, Coach K is hosting the “Funding Blueprint Live” conference. This highly anticipated event brings together top financial experts, AI strategists, and ambitious business owners ready to elevate their hustle. It is a powerful opportunity to celebrate diversity, connect with leaders, and scale your business.

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How Coach K Uses AI to Help You Win Grant Money was originally published on themorninghustle.com

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