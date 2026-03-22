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REDDZZRUNDOWN RECAP: Jeezy, Tyrese vs Tank & Latto

REDDZZRUNDOWN RECAP: Jeezy, Tyrese vs Tank & Latto

Jeezy announces a Vegas residency, Tyrese and Tank face off in Verzuz, and Latto teases new music—no one has been sued in a lawsuit.

Published on March 22, 2026

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Reddzz Rundown V3

If you’re planning your summer, go ahead and add Las Vegas to the list. Jeezy just announced his upcoming residency, “The Legend of the Snowman,” set to take over Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino starting May 1. The 10-date run promises a black-tie experience, and fans are already gearing up for presale tickets and a full Vegas takeover.

Meanwhile, R&B lovers are in for a treat. Tyrese and Tank are set to go head-to-head in a Verzuz battle on March 26 at 8 p.m. Streaming live on Instagram and Apple Music, the matchup is already sparking debates over who will come out on top with their catalog of hits.

And don’t count Latto out—she’s back outside. After a brief hiatus, the rapper dropped a teaser hinting at new music, with a single expected to arrive at midnight. While fans are speculating about everything from her sound to her personal life, Latto is keeping the focus on the music.

From Vegas residencies to Verzuz showdowns and new drops, the timeline is packed. Stay locked in—because the culture is moving fast.

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