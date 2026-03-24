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DMV LOCAL RECAP: Travel Alert, TSA Delays Hit BWI Flyers

A global travel alert and TSA delays are impacting DMV flyers, with longer wait times and disruptions affecting airports like BWI and beyond.

Published on March 24, 2026

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DMV Local News - Dominique Da Diva

The U.S. Department of State has issued a global travel warning, urging Americans to stay alert amid rising tensions involving Iran. While the advisory is worldwide, officials are placing particular emphasis on regions like the Middle East. Travelers are encouraged to check their destination’s advisory level before departure and enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP), which provides real-time alerts and helps officials locate you in case of an emergency.

Safety remains the top priority, with recommendations to avoid large gatherings, monitor local news, and stay aware of nearby U.S. embassies when abroad. But beyond international concerns, there are also major domestic travel headaches unfolding.

Due to an ongoing government shutdown, TSA workers have reportedly gone unpaid, leading to staffing shortages and longer wait times at major airports. Additional federal support has been deployed to key travel hubs, including Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, O’Hare International Airport, and John F. Kennedy International Airport. While DMV airports like Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, and Washington Dulles International Airport haven’t been specifically listed, travelers are still feeling the ripple effects.

Reports indicate checkpoint closures and unreliable TSA wait time trackers, with some PreCheck lines also impacted. Passengers are advised to arrive at least three hours early, pack patience, and prepare for unexpected delays.

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