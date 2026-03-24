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President Donald Trump's ICE Agents Slammed On Social Media

President Donald Trump's ICE Airport Hall Monitors Clowned Online

President Donald Trump is lauding the use of ICE agents to help assist unpaid TSA agents at airports, but critics online have other thoughts.

Published on March 24, 2026

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Long lines form outside Atlanta International Airport

President Donald Trump ordered the deployment of Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers to assist Transportation Security Administration workers at select airports. The move to have ICE agents assisting TSA officers doesn’t seem to be working as planned, and there may be other machinations afoot.

The ICE agents were deployed on Monday (March 23) and observed at the following airports according to the AP and CNN:

George Bush Intercontinental Airport
Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport
John F Kennedy International Airport
Louis Armstrong International Airport
Newark Liberty International Airport
Chicago-O’Hare International Airport.
Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.
Houston’s William P Hobby Airport.
LaGuardia Airport
Luis Munoz Marin International Airport
Philadelphia International Airport
Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport
Pittsburgh International Airport
Southwest Florida International Airport

Over the weekend, President Trump took to his Truth Social platform for another missive aimed at his perceived enemies in the Democrats, lauding the current move to deploy the agents to airports.

From Truth Social:

The Radical Left Democrats have hurt so many people with their vicious and uncaring ways. What they have done to the Department of Homeland Security, our fantastic TSA Officers, and, most importantly, the great people of our Country, is an absolute disgrace. If the Democrats do not allow for Just and Proper Security at our Airports, and elsewhere throughout our Country, ICE will do the job far better than ever done before! The Fascist Democrats will never protect America, but the Republicans will. Just like the Radical Left allowed millions of Criminals to pour into our Country through their ridiculous and dangerous Open Border Policy, the Republicans closed it all down, and we now have the Strongest Border in American History.

Curiously, Steve Bannon, once in Trump’s inner circles and now on the periphery, had his own thoughts about the deployment of the ICE agents.

On Bannon’s War Room podcast, Bannon said that the deployment is a test run to monitor the midterm elections, which conservatives and some Republican Party members feel are in grave danger of fraud, despite little evidence to back up their claims.

“The ICE agents at the airports to help out, and remember they said they’re not going to work the X-rays, it’s too complicated, they’re not trained for it, but they’re trained to, wait for it, check IDs,” Bannon exclaimed. “That’s why it’s perfect training for the fall of 2026. This is why it’s such a brilliant [move]; this is another 5-D chess move for President Trump.”

On X, we’ve got reactions to the deployment and how it’s impacting wait times in the TSA lines.

Photo: Getty

President Donald Trump's ICE Airport Hall Monitors Clowned Online was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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