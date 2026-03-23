'Married To Medicine' Reunion: Quad Details Her King Breakup–But Are Dr. Jackie & Dr. Simone Having A Major #M2M Friendship Fallout?

Source: Married To Medicine Season 12 Reunion: Quad Webb, Dr. Simone Whitmore, Dr. Jackie Walters/ Jocelyn Prescod

Part one of Married to Medicine season 12’s reunion aired March 22, and it wasted no time delivering tension, tough conversations, and emotional reveals. Among the biggest moments: Quad Webb opened up about her breakup with Kirk King, while a deep fracture in the decades-long friendship between Dr. Simone Whitmore and Dr. Jackie Walters took center stage.

Quad Webb Revealed Why She And Kirk King Broke Up

Quad addressed her split from King after previously telling TMZ in February that they had “mutually decided” to end their relationship in 2025. During the reunion, she gave more insight into what really went wrong. When host Andy Cohen noted that she had recently confirmed they were “no longer together,” Quad kept it simple, replying, “Life happens.”

Source: Robin L Marshall / Getty

Andy added that there had been “a lot of hope there…on a lot of levels,” prompting Quad to admit, “Very much so. And I thought he was the one.”

As the conversation deepened, Quad explained that their breakup came down to incompatibility.

“You know, it was mutual,” she said. “We were not doing very well towards the end of last year. We tried, and unfortunately, we just could not align on some of the fundamentals and what it takes in having a longstanding relationship.”

The topic of King’s absence from the reunion also sparked discussion among the cast. Dr. Contessa Metcalfe revealed she had spoken with him and questioned whether Quad had asked him not to attend, which Quad denied. Toya Bush-Harris then shared that King had actually wanted to be there.

“Honestly, he said he wanted to be here,” Toya said. “He said he felt like there was more of the story to tell. Y’all went from being so lovey-dovey—I mean, whispering, it was the cutest thing—to, whew, it was cringey to watch.”

Quad, however, made it clear she’s moving on.

“When the relationship was good, it was good, right? And when it was not so good, it was over. And what I like to do is move forward in a positive manner. I don’t look back in the rearview mirror. And so, he is not present, and that is the end of that.”

She also shut down speculation that the relationship was staged for attention.

“To say it was a fake relationship, it was always real for me,” Quad said. “I loved him with my entire heart.”

Dr. Jackie Walters And Dr. Simone Whitmore Reveal They Are No Longer Friends

Elsewhere in the reunion, a surprising and emotional shift emerged between longtime friends Dr. Jackie Walters and Dr. Simone Whitmore. For the first time in years, the two didn’t share a dressing room backstage, something Andy Cohen immediately noticed. When he asked why, Simone didn’t hold back:

“Um, I needed Jackie; she failed to deliver,” she said. “And so, I just wanted to be in a room by myself.”

The fallout appears to stem from an earlier incident this season involving Dr. Heavenly, in which tensions escalated after comments Simone made in jest were repeated, leading to confrontation and rumors of a physical altercation. Simone felt that Jackie didn’t publicly support her in the aftermath, especially after Jackie addressed the situation on Watch What Happens Live (WWHL) in February, saying she didn’t want to get into the drama because she didn’t see the altercation. However, she did see footage of the fight.

“I do not get into it because I’ve done it before and they get back together,” Jackie explained at the time. “Every time I stand up for one or the other….I look up, they’re out to dinner together. So, I’ve learned to just shut my mouth.”

That response clearly didn’t sit well with Simone. Backstage at the reunion, she questioned Jackie’s neutrality, saying,

“You’ve got to stay neutral for some bulls–t? I don’t need those types of friends. I just don’t.”

Despite the tension, Jackie expressed regret and a desire to repair the friendship. On stage, she spoke directly to Simone, saying:

“Simone, because this is important to me today, this is not a show. We have been through a lot for 30 years. And I’ve always felt like you were safe, and I was a safety to you. So, today, I want this about you and I…I need to know from you that if I have let you down and betrayed you, I want to fix it.”

Still, Simone wasn’t ready to reconcile. She said she felt Jackie should have represented her better during her WWHL appearance and throughout the controversy with Heavenly. Emotionally overwhelmed, she stood firm in her stance that there was no chance of mending their friendship.

“We are never going to end up back together again. You take my word for it. I can’t move forward. Don’t want to, can’t do it,” she said.

Part 2 of the Married to Medicine Reunion will air March 29 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT. Will you be watching?

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'Married To Medicine' Reunion: Quad Details Her King Breakup–But Are Dr. Jackie & Dr. Simone Having A Major #M2M Friendship Fallout? was originally published on bossip.com