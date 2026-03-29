REDDZZRUNDOWN RECAP: Tiny Speaks, Cardi B Wins Big

The timeline is active, and Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris is finally breaking her silence. Appearing on The Tamron Hall Show, Tiny addressed being pulled into the ongoing drama involving 50 Cent and her husband T.I.—a situation tied to a case that has been sued in a lawsuit and sparked intense online back-and-forth.

Tiny made it clear she felt the situation was unnecessary, emphasizing that issues between men should stay between them. While she personally brushed off the noise, she shared that her family took things more seriously, stepping up quickly in her defense—especially her son, who hasn’t backed down publicly.

Meanwhile, Cardi B is having a major moment. From her “Am I The Drama” tour making waves nationwide to selling out her haircare line, she’s proving her influence goes far beyond music. During a recent New York stop, she even surprised fans by bringing out Lil’ Kim, giving the crowd a true hip-hop moment.

Adding to her impact, Howard University announced a new course centered around Cardi B’s album rollout and marketing strategy, set to launch in Fall 2026 in partnership with Warner Music Group.

And for fans of R&B nostalgia, Tank and Tyrese Gibson are going hit-for-hit in their latest Verzuz battle—keeping the vibes going strong.