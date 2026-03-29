‘I Did Not Read The Fine Print,’ Again?! — Chilli Denies MAGA Affiliation After Donations To Trump Campaign Revealed

Source: Getty

TLC’s Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas took to Instagram last night to deny allegations that she is MAGA, after the internet called into question her political affiliations, following a report by Media News that she donated nearly $900 to Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign. Her defense is simple: “I did not read the fine print.”

The outlet cited FEC records showing 17 donations from Rozonda Thomas of Stone Mountain, Georgia, made between April 2024 and November 2024 totaling $897.14. The majority of the donations were made to WinRed and Never Surrender Inc, as well as contributions to the National Republican Senatorial Committee and Republican Senator Ted Cruz, with three donations made to Trump’s political action committees.

After more than 30 years of working in show business and given her first-hand experience with signing problematic contracts, Chilli’s reasoning for the mishap is disappointing, but not entirely surprising.

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“I WANT TO BE CLEAR: I am not MAGA and do not support any of the many policies that are causing great harm to the American people. I made a mistake too many make: I did not read the fine print,” the 55-year-old wrote on her Instagram on Saturday night.

“I thought I was supporting causes against human trafficking and for veterans,” she added in her statement. “Two things I care deeply about as my dad is a veteran and everyone knows I love children. I have learned a valuable lesson and ask for grace as I navigate this.”

However, many are calling cap on Chill’s excuse of donating to MAGA under false pretenses and believe this aligns after she recently shared a now-deleted repost that supported a false conspiracy theory that former First Lady Michelle Obama was not born female, and was registered to vote as a man in the state of Illinois in 1994.

The “Case Of The Fake People” singer said she had “no clue” she accidentally reposted the “transvestigation” post.

“I have the utmost respect for Michelle Obama, and I would never say or do anything that is disrespectful to her or to any woman,” she said.

She went on to explain she pushed the repost button without realizing. After getting calls and texts from people alerting her to the blunder, she removed it from her page.

Source: Chip Somodevilla / Getty

“Clearly, I was scrolling and my thumb hit the repost button. Again, I had no clue that something like this happened until I got all the calls.”

Is this a matter of misunderstanding, or do you see a pattern of Republicanism leading down the orange brick road straight to MAGA-ville? Let us know what you think in the comments below!

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‘I Did Not Read The Fine Print,’ Again?! — Chilli Denies MAGA Affiliation After Donations To Trump Campaign Revealed was originally published on madamenoire.com