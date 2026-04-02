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DIVA'S DAILY DIRT: Megan Thee Stallion Health Scare

DIVA’S DAILY DIRT: Megan Thee Stallion Health Scare, Drake Legal Battle, & More

Megan Thee Stallion suffers health scare, Drake faces pushback in a lawsuit appeal, Pooh Shiesty’s home was raided, and Lil Durk shares a mental health update from jail.

Published on April 2, 2026

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Megan Thee Stallion is back in the spotlight after experiencing a health scare during her Broadway run. The rapper had to stop a performance mid-show after feeling ill, with doctors later diagnosing her with extreme exhaustion and dehydration. Megan says the moment was a wake-up call, admitting she’s been pushing herself too hard and promising to take better care of her health moving forward.

Meanwhile, Drake continues to face legal challenges as his appeal tied to a lawsuit involving Kendrick Lamar’s diss track is being met with resistance. Universal Music Group is pushing back, arguing the appeal is legally unsound and could have broader implications for hip hop as a creative art form.

In legal news, Pooh Shiesty’s name is also making headlines after reports that the FBI executed a court-authorized search and arrest warrant at a property connected to him. The situation remains under investigation, adding more uncertainty to his post-release journey.

On the personal side, Lil Durk shared a message from behind bars, opening up about his mental health and personal growth while reflecting on his current journey. He spoke about focusing on reading, patience, and self-improvement while serving his sentence.

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