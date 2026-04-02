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REDDZZRUNDOWN RECAP: Megan Thee Stallion Health Scare & Diddy

REDDZZRUNDOWN RECAP: Megan Thee Stallion Health Scare & Diddy

Megan Thee Stallion was briefly hospitalized for exhaustion, while Diddy’s release date shifts amid an appeal, and Pooh Shiesty is reportedly under investigation after a federal raid.

Published on April 2, 2026

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Fans can breathe a sigh of relief for Megan Thee Stallion, who was rushed to the hospital after feeling unwell during a Broadway performance. The star reportedly experienced extreme exhaustion, dehydration, and vasoconstriction. Fortunately, she has since been discharged and is expected to return to the stage quickly, reassuring fans that she is on the mend.

Meanwhile, attention turns to Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, whose legal situation continues to evolve. Reports indicate that his projected release date has been adjusted to April 15, and his attorneys are scheduled to return to court on April 9 for oral arguments related to an appeal. As his case develops, fans and industry watchers alike are closely monitoring what comes next.

On another legal front, rapper Pooh Shiesty—whose real name is Lontrell Williams—is reportedly connected to a recent federal raid at a home tied to him. Details remain unclear about the reason for the investigation, but the situation adds to the artist’s ongoing legal concerns.

As these stories continue to unfold, the culture remains locked in, balancing concern for artists’ well-being with curiosity about their legal and personal journeys. Stay tuned for more updates as this story develops.

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