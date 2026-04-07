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Wireless Festival Canceled After UK Government Uninvited Kanye West

Looks like the UK is not ready to forgive Kanye West for his past just yet.

Published on April 7, 2026

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Source: ROBYN BECK / Getty

Looks like the UK is not ready to forgive Kanye West for his past just yet.

Organizers of London’s Wireless Festival announced that this year’s show was canceled due to the Chicago rapper being barred from entering the country. “As a result of the Home Office denying YE entry into the United Kingdom, Wireless Festival is cancelled,” says the statement. “All ticket holders will receive an automatic full refund.”

They continued, “As with every Wireless Festival, multiple stakeholders were consulted in advance of booking Ye and no concerns were highlighted at the time,” the statement continued. “Antisemitism in all its forms is abhorrent, and we recognize the real and personal impact these issues have had. As Ye said today, he acknowledges that words alone are not enough, and in spite of this still hopes to be given the opportunity to begin a conversation with the Jewish community in the UK.”

Earlier in the day, the UK’s Home Office confirmed that it has rejected Ye’s application for entrance into the country, saying “his presence would not be conducive to the public good.” 

Since Wireless Festival announced Ye as headliner, the corporate fallout was fast. Presenting partner Pepsi pulled out of its partnership, as did PayPal, Rockstar Energy, and alcohol brand Diageo. 

The backlash, of course, is a direct result of anti-semitic comments that the rapper/producer has spewed over the years. Earlier this year, Ye took out a full page ad in the Wall Street Journal, apologizing for his actions. He echoed that same sentiment in a statement to Variety, offering to meet with members UK’s Jewish community about his intentions. 

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Wireless Festival Canceled After UK Government Uninvited Kanye West was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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