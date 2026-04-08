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Swoon-Worthy Shawties Who Stunned On 404 Day In ATL

They So ATL! A Gallery Of Pretty Peaches, Swoon-Worthy Shawties & Buzzy Belles Who Put On For The A On 404 Day

Showstopping stunners who turned heads at this year's star-studded 404 Day in ATL

Published on April 7, 2026

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They so ATL!

404 Day 2026
Source: IG: @miasiasymone

It’s often said that Atlanta is not a real place while also thriving as the epicenter of everything influential which explains why this year’s star-studded 404 Day celebration was such a culture-shifting moment.

Founded by Brandon Butler–Founder of Atlanta-based media brand Butter.ATL, 404 Day (held on April 4th and named after the city’s most iconic area code) brought together thousands of Atlantans (and seas of visitors) for an epic array of parties, concerts, festivals, community events, and more.

One of buzziest events of the bunch was Big Boi & Impossible’s ‘404 Taste The Block’ food fest featuring a live performance from the owl-wielding ATLien himself along with a barbershop experience, custom hats and totes with on-the-spot airbrushing, festival-style photo ops, Pop-a-Shot hoop challenges, and much more.

Festivalgoers were also treated to a variety of Impossible Foods’ plant-based proteins headlined by Big Boi’s exclusive Double Smash Burger collab which proved to be a hit at the bustling event.

“The only burger I can really have is Impossible,” he said about the collab in an interview with CBS News. “So why not?”

“I just want to see [fans attending the food fest] close their eyes, lean their head back and say, ‘That’s it,'” he continued. “It’s always about personal freedom, but at the same time, health is wealth.”

Were you outside for 404 Day? If so, how was it? If not, will you be attending the festivities next year? Tell us down below and enjoy our gallery of overly fine things, pretty peaches, and jazzy belles who stunned on 404 Day on the flip.

404 Day 2026
Source: IG: @bristhename
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They So ATL! A Gallery Of Pretty Peaches, Swoon-Worthy Shawties & Buzzy Belles Who Put On For The A On 404 Day was originally published on bossip.com

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