Listen Live
Close
News

Pooh Shiesty Denied Bond, Prosecutors Also Arrest His Father

Pooh Shiesty Stays Behind Bars After Bond Denied, Father Also Arrested

Things are getting even uglier in Pooh Shiesty’s latest run-in with the law.

Published on April 10, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

2021 Shiesty Season Spring Fest
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Things are getting even uglier in Pooh Shiesty’s latest run-in with the law.

After being home for less than a year, the Back In Blood rapper is already serious legal trouble. Shiesty has been accused of robbing and kidnapping rapper Gucci Mane, allegedly forcing his way out of a deal with 1017 Records.

According to reports, the incident dates back to January when Shiesty allegedly asked Gucci to pull up to a studio session. Once there, Shiesty is accused of holding Guwop at gunpoint and demanding he sign paperwork releasing him from his contract with 1017. Affiliates of the Memphis rapper also allegedly robbed Gucci Mane of his jewelry during the incident.

Fast forward to now, the Memphis rapper is back in court as the case continues to unfold. Judge Renee Harris Toliver ruled that the rapper will remain detained while the court proceedings move forward and denied his request for bond.

Judge Toliver said the court had already given Shiesty opportunities to turn his life around while he was previously on house arrest, but she believes he failed to take advantage of that chance.

“I can’t find any condition to offer that haven’t already been granted to you.”

Alongside the FDO rapper, his father, Lontrell Williams Sr., has also been arrested after being accused of involvement in the alleged crime. Williams was initially granted a $250,000 bond with a $25,000 cash deposit, but prosecutors later pushed back on that option.

If Pooh Shiesty is ultimately found guilty, he could be facing a possible life sentence. His attorney Bradford Cohen, later released a statement following the arrest as the case continues to develop.

“We are still evaluating the alleged evidence against Mr. Williams Jr. at this time.”

SEE ALSO

Pooh Shiesty Stays Behind Bars After Bond Denied, Father Also Arrested was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 93.9 WKYS

You May Also Like

Melania Trump's Impromptu Epstein Denial Speech Leaves Social Media Suspicious

Hip-Hop Wired
Report: Detroit Rapper Siditty Allegedly Shot & Killed

Report: Detroit Rapper Siditty Allegedly Shot & Killed

Hip-Hop Wired
Afrika Bambaataa Performs At Club de Ville

Afrika Bambaataa Dead At 68: Report

Hip-Hop Wired
2021 Shiesty Season Spring Fest

Pooh Shiesty Stays Behind Bars After Bond Denied, Father Also Arrested

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
DMV Local News - Dominique Da Diva
2 Items
The Dominique Da Diva Show  |  Dominique Da Diva

DMV LOCAL RECAP: PG County Scam Alerts Target Residents

8 Items
Celebrity News  |  D.L. Chandler

Offset Shot Near Florida Casino, Lil Tjay Reportedly Also Shot

939wkys roots picnic
2 Items
Contests  |  WKYS Staff

ROAD TO ROOTS PICNIC: Win Your 2026 Festival Getaway

25 Items
Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

They So ATL! A Gallery Of Pretty Peaches, Swoon-Worthy Shawties & Beltline Belles Who Put On For The A On 404 Day

Wide Washington Monument and Tidal Basin cherry blossoms
3 Items
The DMV  |  Mion Edwards

DC Traffic Alert: Cherry Blossom Parade Closures

Black History Month

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close