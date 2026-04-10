So Nasty & So Rude, Or Just Misconstrued? Phaedra Parks Praises K. Michelle, Says #RHOA Finally ‘Has An Acclaimed Singer’

So nasty and so rude, or just misconstrued?

Fans are wondering whether Phaedra Parks was subtly shading her #RHOA co-star Drew Sidora, or her former friend Kandi Burruss, during a recent interview praising K. Michelle—it’s hard to say, so you decide.

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Phaedra Parks says ‘RHOA’ finally has an “acclaimed singer.”

The 52-year-old reality star recently sat down with the magazine to discuss her relationships with several women from Season 17 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. When the topic turned to newcomer K. Michelle, Parks had nothing but praise for the “acclaimed singer.”

“K. Michelle is absolutely hilarious. You know, after we’ve seen all of these singers, everyone wants to sing,” she said. “Now, we got one that’s really a highly acclaimed singer with Grammys and real credits and really awesome talent,” Phaedra told Us Weekly’s Getting Real With the Housewives on April 9, although it’s important to note that K. Michelle has never won a Grammy. “She definitely clears the room with her wonderful voice and all of her accomplishments,” the star added.

While the compliment seemed genuine, some fans interpreted it as a subtle jab at Drew Sidora, who is also a singer and currently at odds with Parks. Tension between Phaedra and Drew escalated during the Season 17 premiere when Shamea Morton Mwangi questioned Drew’s loyalty to Angela Oakley. According to Shamea, Drew had privately told Phaedra she didn’t “even believe” Angela amid last year’s controversy, in which Angela accused Phaedra of allegedly orchestrating a scheme involving a man named Marcus to accuse her husband, Charles Oakley, of infidelity publicly.

That’s when Phaedra stepped in to confirm Shamea’s thoughts, alleging that Drew came to her dressing room after the reunion to confess that she “didn’t really agree” with Angela trying to implicate her as the culprit behind the rumors.

Oddly, Drew had accompanied Angela to meet Marcus and later helped coordinate his appearance at the finale, where he accused Phaedra of being the mastermind. Phaedra pushed back, questioning why Sidora would go along with the claims if she didn’t believe them. Strange, right?

Some say it might have been a dig at former RHOA star Kandi Burruss.

Still, others believe the comment may have been aimed at former Xscape singer Kandi Burruss instead.

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

The two famously fell out during Season 9 of #RHOA after it was revealed that Phaedra had spread that dungeon-damaging rumor alleging that Kandi and her ex-husband, Todd Tucker, planned to drug Porsha Williams in an attempt to have sex with the reality TV veteran. Burruss, who won a Grammy in 2000, ultimately exited the show in 2024.

It looks like we’ll never know.

As for unresolved tensions, it seems Phaedra is working toward peace with Angela Oakley. She told Us Weekly that they’ve moved forward since the Season 16 drama, calling it “a good thing.”

She added, “It was her first season, so at the end of the day, she was new to it. You’ve got to give grace to people, because it’s hard to come into this group and not be skeptical and not have preconceived notions. So me and her are definitely in a different place, and you’ll see that relationship evolve.”

So, what do you think, was Phaedra Parks subtly shading Drew Sidora or Kandi Burruss? Thoughts?

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So Nasty & So Rude, Or Just Misconstrued? Phaedra Parks Praises K. Michelle, Says #RHOA Finally ‘Has An Acclaimed Singer’ was originally published on bossip.com