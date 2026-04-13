Listen Live
Close
News

Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: April 13, 2026

Sybil Wilkes breaks down the key insights you need to know about the latest updates on April 13, 2026.

Published on April 13, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • DHS funding lapse causes airport security staffing concerns and paycheck uncertainty for federal workers.
  • Black community leaders shape early 2028 presidential race at influential civil rights event.
  • IRS warns public about sophisticated scams using AI-powered voice mimicry and fake social media accounts.
Sybil Wilkes What We Need to Know (updated Nov 2025)
Source: Reach Media / Radio One

When it comes to staying connected and up-to-date on the issues that directly impact our daily lives, Sybil Wilkes remains a trusted voice for our community. Through her “What We Need to Know” segment, she consistently empowers us with the critical news we need to navigate a rapidly changing political and social landscape. From pressing economic updates to the future of our political leadership, her latest broadcast delivers vital information designed to keep us informed, safe, and ready to take action.

Federal Workers Face Uncertainty Amid Department of Homeland Security Funding Crisis

First on the radar is a significant issue affecting federal workers and travel security. Lawmakers have returned to Washington, D.C., to tackle a stubborn funding impasse that left the Department of Homeland Security in a partial shutdown for eight weeks. While President Trump recently signed an executive order to provide back pay for TSA officers and essential staff, deep uncertainty still clouds how future paychecks will be issued without a formal congressional deal. This record-long lapse has heavily strained airport operations nationwide. For those of us planning travel for upcoming cultural events or family gatherings, the political gridlock leaves many wondering if security checkpoints will face renewed staffing shortages.

Spotlight on the 2028 Presidential Race: Black Voices Lead the Conversation

On the political front, the road to the 2028 presidential race is already taking shape, and our community is at the center of the conversation. The campaign trail took an informal but crucial turn this week at Reverend Al Sharpton’s National Action Network convention in midtown Manhattan. Former Vice President Kamala Harris drew massive crowds and chants to run again. Meanwhile, Maryland Governor Wes Moore and Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey delivered high-energy pitches to the influential gathering of civil rights leaders. Even though the election is still years away, this event served as a critical first audition. It is clear that any hopeful looking to secure the vital support of Black voters must first engage authentically with our community leaders.

IRS Warns Community About AI-Driven Tax Scams

Finally, as the tax filing deadline quickly approaches, federal officials are issuing a stark warning about sophisticated, AI-driven scams targeting taxpayers. The IRS reports that scammers are increasingly using advanced voice mimicry and fake social media accounts to impersonate agents. These bad actors often demand immediate payment or threaten legal action through alarming texts and emails. Experts remind the public that the agency will never contact you via text or social media to verify personal information. To protect your hard-earned money, avoid clicking any unexpected links or QR codes.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: April 13, 2026 was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

More from 93.9 WKYS

You May Also Like

Very Unserious: Donald Trump Booed At UFC Event As JD Vance Fails To Secure Iran Peace Deal

Hip-Hop Wired
Jack Harlow

Jack Harlow Clowned Over His Oversized Utility Hat In Video For 'Say Hello'

Hip-Hop Wired
2023 Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Offset Reportedly Asked Cardi B For Paternity Test After Baby With Stefon Diggs

Hip-Hop Wired
NYLON House At Miami Art Week

Tyga Will Give Leading Man Energy In New Film 'Baby, You're A Star'

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
DMV Local News - Dominique Da Diva
2 Items
The Dominique Da Diva Show  |  Dominique Da Diva

DMV LOCAL RECAP: PG County Scam Alerts Target Residents

8 Items
Celebrity News  |  D.L. Chandler

Offset Shot Near Florida Casino, Lil Tjay Reportedly Also Shot

Wide Washington Monument and Tidal Basin cherry blossoms
3 Items
The DMV  |  Mion Edwards

DC Traffic Alert: Cherry Blossom Parade Closures

25 Items
Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

They So ATL! A Gallery Of Pretty Peaches, Swoon-Worthy Shawties & Beltline Belles Who Put On For The A On 404 Day

Politics  |  Joe Jurado

Rep. Eric Swalwell Suspends Governor Campaign Amid Sexual Assault Allegations

Black History Month

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close