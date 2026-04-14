Red Carpet Rundown: Top Fashion Moments From The 2026 WNBA Draft

Source: Getty

Style was front and center at the 2026 WNBA Draft. And the league’s newest stars did not waste any time making their presence known. From sequins to sharp tailoring, the orange carpet gave fashion girls plenty to talk about.

Flau’Jae Johnson Slayed The WNBA, Serving Style, Glamour & Main Character Energy

Flau’Jae Johnson turned heads as soon as she walked in. Rocking a look that oozed “it girl” energy, the former LSU star knew exactly what she was doing.

Flau’Jae arrived in a black Bent Kahina velvet gown with bold cutouts and a dramatic train. Her body looked amazing in the dress with her curves, abs, and skin on glow. The basketball beauty topped off the look with a fur shawl and a sequin Black panther clutch.

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Flau’Jae’s glam was also giving. She wore her hair long and sleek with a soft beat and purple eye makeup that made her eyes pop.

She told Vogue magazine on the orange carpet she wanted “do something different.”

“I don’t try to fit in,” Flau’Jae continued. “So that style and that confidence is what I display on the court.”

Flau’Jae was drafted No. 8 overall by the Golden State Valkyries, then traded to the Seattle Storm soon after.

Azzi Fudd Brought Two Looks—And Both Scored Major Style Points At The WNBA Draft

Azzi Fudd also came ready to slay. The No. 1 overall pick gave the girls two looks for the night, starting with a shimmering silver Coach dress that lit up against the orange carpet. The dress featured a gathered waist and black fabric details.

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Later, the former UConn star switched into a retro-inspired halter gown in brown, cream, and red tones for another fashion moment. Her hair and makeup stayed soft and pretty. She wore wavy tresses and a glam beat with smoky eyes.

Azzi heads to the Dallas Wings.

Red Carpet Rundown: See More Slam Dunk Style From The 2026 WNBA Draft

It is no surprise that fashion and sports collided at the WNBA Draft. The league keeps growing, and so does its influence in fashion. Thanks to stars like A’ja Wilson and Angel Reese, the tunnel has become its own runway, luxury labels are partnering with players, and style is becoming just as important as points on the scoreboard.

Keep scrolling for our gallery of top orange carpet looks.