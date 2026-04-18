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The Fumble: Azzi Fudd's Dallas Drama, Heated NBA Play-In Games

The Fumble: Azzi Fudd's Potential Dallas Drama, Heated NBA Play-In Games, & The Viral 6-Year-Old Coach

Breaking down the latest in sports culture from the week.

Published on April 18, 2026

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The WNBA season is just a few weeks away, and all of the teams have just participated in the draft and are already putting their new rosters to work.

Going No.1 to the Dallas Wings was Azzi Fudd, who gets reunited with former UConn teammate Paige Bueckers, who just so happens to also be her girlfriend.

So The Fumble co-hosts Rodney Rikai and Samaria Terry debate whether their closeness could be a cause for concern.

‘If you’re still trying to fill seats, mess is what’s hot right now. So, I kind of want to see what happens,” Rodney said.

As for the NBA, competition is just starting to heat up, with the NBA Play-In underway.

First up with the Charlotte Hornets who took on the Miami Heat. The Hornets came out on top, but not before creating a firestorm of controversy after LaMelo Ball tripped Bam Adebayo.

“I don’t know his intention,” Rodney said. “I don’t know what’s on the man’s heart. After the game, he apologized and said it wasn’t intentional at all. I kind of take him at his word. I don’t think we know LaMelo to be a dirty player, but we’ve never seen him win a play-in game either. And so maybe he was scratching and clawing, and with the way the night was going for him, he just I don’t know. It looked crazy. I’m not going to lie. Like I didn’t expect I wouldn’t expect for LaMelo to do that, but it’s a freak play.”

For our interview this week, the crew spoke to the viral 6-year-old basketball coach, known as Coach Chris, about his coaching skills and how he feels about his newfound fame.

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The Fumble: Azzi Fudd's Potential Dallas Drama, Heated NBA Play-In Games, & The Viral 6-Year-Old Coach was originally published on cassiuslife.com

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