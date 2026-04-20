DMV LOCAL RECAP: Maryland Targets Repeat Speeders with New Law
If you’ve ever seen cars flying down I-95 well above the speed limit, Maryland lawmakers say enough is enough. A newly passed law is targeting repeat offenders with a stricter, tech-driven solution designed to slow things down—literally.
The legislation focuses on drivers with a history of extreme or repeated speeding violations. Instead of just fines or points on a license, the state is now requiring certain offenders to install Intelligent Speed Assistance (ISA) devices in their vehicles. These systems use GPS data along with digital speed limit information to prevent a car from exceeding posted limits.
In simple terms: if the speed limit is 60 mph, your car won’t let you push it to 70. The goal is to reduce dangerous driving behaviors and ultimately make Maryland roads safer for everyone.
Drivers ordered into the program will have to install and maintain the ISA technology as a condition of keeping limited driving privileges. That means failure to comply could result in losing the ability to drive altogether.
This move comes amid growing concerns about reckless driving across the DMV, particularly on major highways like I-95 and the Capital Beltway, where speeding and aggressive driving have become all too common.
Supporters of the law say it’s a necessary step toward accountability, especially for repeat offenders who continue to put others at risk. Critics, however, may raise questions about privacy and how far the state should go in controlling driver behavior.
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