Listen Live
Close
The Dominique Da Diva Show

DMV LOCAL RECAP: New Creator Certification Backed by TikTok

A new certification program for content creators is launching to improve transparency, accountability, and trust in influencer marketing.

Published on April 22, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

DMV Local News - Dominique Da Diva

If you’re a content creator in the DMV looking to level up—and secure the bag—there’s a new opportunity designed with you in mind. A certification program backed by major industry players, including TikTok, is rolling out to bring more trust and transparency to influencer marketing.

The initiative comes from BBB National Programs through its Center for Industry Self-Regulation. The goal is simple: clean up the influencer space and make sure creators are being real with their audiences—and brands. With millions of creators earning income through partnerships, there’s been growing concern about misleading promotions and unclear advertising practices.

This new certification aims to change that. Creators who enroll will complete a 90-minute, scenario-based training that reflects real-world situations. The curriculum covers essential topics like Federal Trade Commission endorsement guidelines, advertising standards, and how to navigate responsible brand partnerships. Once completed, creators can earn the “Institute for Responsible Influence Certification,” a badge that signals credibility and professionalism.

And yes—this could be a game-changer. Brands are increasingly looking for creators they can trust, and this certification helps bridge that gap. It also gives creators access to ongoing resources and a searchable database that connects them directly with companies seeking transparent, trained partners.

The push for accountability comes after multiple viral moments where influencer content crossed the line—sometimes even leading to legal trouble. In one widely discussed case, a creator faced backlash and legal action after posting questionable content filmed inside a hotel room, raising concerns about hygiene and brand reputation.

With over 200 million creators worldwide, this program could set a new standard for the industry. For DMV creatives trying to stand out in a crowded digital space, getting certified might not just be smart—it could be essential.

SEE ALSO

More from 93.9 WKYS

You May Also Like

U.S. President Trump Meets With Japanese Business Leaders In Tokyo

Tim Cook Stepping Down As Apple CEO, Donald Trump Salutes Him For "Kissing His A**"

Hip-Hop Wired
New York Giants vs Detroit Lions

Eminem Celebrates 18 Years Of Sobriety, Gets Props From Famous Pals

Hip-Hop Wired
T.I. Birthday Celebration

T.I. & Tiny’s Son Major Harris Hits Senior Prom, Family Celebrates Him The Right Way

Hip-Hop Wired
Kyrsten Sinema

Ex-Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema Sued For Being An Alleged Homewrecker

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
DMV Local News - Dominique Da Diva
2 Items
Lady Reddzz  |  Lady Reddzz

DMV LOCAL RECAP: DC Gets $9.9M From Live Nation Settlement

The Morning Hustle Birthday Bash XXX Flyaway 2026
Contests  |  WKYS Staff

Win Your Way to Birthday Bash in Atlanta

8 Items
Beauty  |  Samjah Iman

Solange Debuts New Do + Her Most Trendsetting Hairstyles Through The Years

Celebrity  |  Shamika Sanders

Tahj Mowry Has The Internet In A Tizzy With This Thirst Trap

Trending

Trending

Entertainment  |  Davonta Herring

2026 NBA Playoffs: Where Every Series Stands Right Now

Black History Month

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close