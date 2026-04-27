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Klay Thompson Gets DRAGGED Over Megan Thee Stallion Split

Brick-Laying, Time-Wasting Klay Thompson Gets DRAGGED To Thee Ashiest Pits Of Hell For Allegedly Cheating On Megan Thee Stallion

Social media DRAGS Klay Thompson to ashy abyss for allegedly cheating on Megan Thee Stallion

Published on April 27, 2026

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After months of what appeared to be boo’d up bliss, Megan Thee Stallion dropped an unexpected nuke on social media, seemingly accusing now-ex-boyfriend Klay Thompson of cheating before airing out all of their relationship issues in a viral post on her Instagram Stories.

What started as a normal Saturday quickly spiraled into complete chaos over the candid announcement that didn’t seem real until the split was confirmed by TMZ.

In a message to the outlet, Megan’s rep confirmed the breakup in a statement:

“I’ve made the decision to end my relationship with Klay. Trust, fidelity and respect are non-negotiable for me in a relationship, and when those values are compromised, there’s no real path forward. I’m taking this time to prioritize myself and move ahead with peace and clarity.”

Within minutes of this hitting the internet, Meg’s loyal Hotties proceeded to DRAG Klay Thompson to the ashiest pits of high yellow hell in an endless wave of tweets that grew more vicious by the hour.

This comes after months of Megan going full heart-eyed girlfriend for her man, her man, her man, with proudly prepared meals, fun day dates, and cutesy couple activities that she posted on her socials.

Fast-forward to this past weekend where the baddie and baller’s fairytale romance came crashing to the end much to the ongoing dismay of the whole entire internet.

What was your reaction to Megan outing Klay Thompson for ‘cheating’? If you were Megan’s team, what would you advise her to do next? Tell us down below and peep one of the m on the flip.

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Brick-Laying, Time-Wasting Klay Thompson Gets DRAGGED To Thee Ashiest Pits Of Hell For Allegedly Cheating On Megan Thee Stallion was originally published on bossip.com

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