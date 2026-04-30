REDDZZRUNDOWN RECAP: Pooh Shiesty, Offset Lawsuit Drama

It’s a lot of legal drama unfolding in today’s REDDZZRUNDOWN RECAP, and both Pooh Shiesty and Offset are making headlines for very different reasons.

First up, Pooh Shiesty is facing a new hurdle after his high-profile attorney, Brad Cohen, reportedly withdrew from his case. The unexpected move raises questions about what’s next for the rapper and who will step in to take over his legal defense. With so much at stake, fans are watching closely to see how this shift could impact his future.

Meanwhile, Offset is dealing with legal trouble of his own after being sued in a lawsuit by a security guard over an alleged assault at a Los Angeles dispensary. The guard claims the situation turned physical and left him needing medical attention, and he’s seeking $25,000 in damages.

However, Offset isn’t backing down. The rapper is pushing back against the claims, arguing that the security guard escalated the situation by allegedly spitting at him. Offset is now asking the court to dismiss the lawsuit entirely—and even wants his legal fees covered.