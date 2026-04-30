Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Rick Ross & French Montana Verzuz Next, Social Media Yawns

Rick Ross & French Montana Verzuz Battle Announced, Social Media Yawns

Rick Ross and French Montana are taking their catalogs to the Verzuz stage.

Published on April 30, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Rick Ross Celebrates His Birthday At Mr. Hospitality's El Tucán With Haute Living And Rolls-Royce Motor Cars
Source: Romain Maurice / Getty

Rick Ross and French Montana are taking their catalogs to the Verzuz stage.

Set for May 7, Rozay and Montana will face off in what many are calling one of the more unexpected matchups yet. Both artists have deep discographies, so on paper, it could make for a solid battle, but social media isn’t fully convinced.

Reactions online have been mixed, with some fans already crack jokes about how the battle might play out.

“Who gone play a Drake feature first?”

Others weren’t feeling it at all.

“I would rather watch the National Spelling Bee than watch this sh*t.”

Despite the skepticism, the two rappers do have history, collaborating on records like “Stay Schemin’,” “Pop That,” and “Marble Floors,” which could lead to come overlap during the battle.

Ross may also have a slight edge, having previously stepped into the Verzuz arena against 2 Chainz. Meanwhile Tyrese, who’s had his own viral Verzuz moment, shared his thought on the upcoming matchup.

“Let’s gooooo!!!!!!!! I promise I love French…. Rick Ross got this one.”

Check out some of the reactions to the newly announced, Rick Ross and French Montana Verzuz below.

Some fans are not checking for this Verzuz battle, clearly.

The people need to know…

Adlib kings.

Is it weird though?

Tell us how you really feel…SMH

Rick Ross & French Montana Verzuz Battle Announced, Social Media Yawns was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 93.9 WKYS

You May Also Like

Your Tax Dollars Being Wasted: Unqualified Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth Takes Kid Rock on Apache Helicopter Joy Ride

Hip-Hop Wired

No One Asked For This: Donald Trump Will Desecrate U.S. Passports With His Orange Mug

Hip-Hop Wired
Every Brand That Used Drake’s 'ICEMAN' Roll Out As A Marketing Blizzard

Every Brand That Used Drake’s 'ICEMAN' Roll Out As A Marketing Blizzard

Hip-Hop Wired
Super Bowl LX: New England Patriots v Seattle Seahawks

Jay-Z Named One Of NYT's 30 Greatest Living American Songwriters

Hip-Hop Wired
One Voyage 2026 Sidebar
Trending
7 Items
Celebrity News  |  Lauren E. Williams

Red Carpet Rundown: Black Hollywood Showed Up And Showed Out For Joe Turner’s Come And Gone Opening Night

Trending

Trending

Entertainment  |  Davonta Herring

Like Father, Like Son: NFL Players Who Followed Their Dads Into The League

The Morning Hustle Birthday Bash XXX Flyaway 2026
Contests  |  WKYS Staff

Win Your Way to Birthday Bash in Atlanta

16 Items
Sports  |  Bruce Goodwin II

Le’Veon Bell Accuses Ex-NY Jets Coach Adam Gase of Using Cocaine In His Office

47 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Rest In Sports: Notable Sports Figures And Athletes Who have Died In 2026

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close