Why protein is now the most important breakfast ingredient

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Protein has always been an essential nutrient due to its role as the primary building block of tissue, although its popularity as a breakfast ingredient has soared even more recently, as researchers have found it can increase satiety and concentration.

Indeed, an article published by Science Daily noted that the researchers of a 2024 study found that protein-rich breakfasts boost satiety, the feeling of being full. They also discovered that such meals can improve concentration.

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Understanding the importance of protein and its benefits can help you recognize its value as a crucial element of breakfast nutrition.

What Exactly Is Protein?

Protein is an essential macronutrient. It primarily consists of amino acids, the body’s primary building blocks for tissues, including those that make up the:

Muscles

Tendons

Ligaments

Joints

Bones

Skin

Hair

Nails

As the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health points out, recently revised federal dietary guidelines have made a recommendation of increasing the daily intake of protein by 1.2 to 1.6 grams per kilogram of body weight. The new range is nearly twice the previous recommendation.

What Is a Good, Healthy Breakfast?

A good, healthy breakfast should contain adequate amounts of protein, fiber or fiber-rich carbohydrates, and healthy fats.

According to Verywell Health, experts recommend consuming around 15 to 40 grams of protein during breakfast. It further notes that when combined with healthy carbs and fiber, your protein-rich breakfasts can help you stay full and energized, with your energy levels lasting longer throughout the day.

Why Is Protein the Most Crucial Breakfast Ingredient?

Protein is now the most crucial breakfast ingredient because with this in your first meal of the day, you can nourish your body with the building blocks it needs for tissue growth and repair while also feeling full for longer. It can even help keep you productive by enhancing your concentration.

If you feel worried about needing extensive meal preparation, don’t; you can order pre-made protein breakfasts tailored to your specific dietary needs.

Increasing Satiety

Satiety is an integral part of healthy eating because the sooner you feel satiated (full and satisfied) after eating, the more control you have over the amount or quantity of food you eat. It is, therefore, vital to:

Prevent overeating

Regulate food intake

Manage body weight

Protein doesn’t just make you achieve satiety; it helps you feel satiated for longer, too. The longer you feel full, the less likely you’ll experience hunger cravings, reducing your risk of unnecessary snacking.

Improving Concentration

Ensuring you meet your daily intake of morning protein benefits your brain and cognitive function. With healthy breakfast choices, you can nourish your body with adequate amounts of amino acids, which it can then use as building blocks of certain neurotransmitters.

Dopamine and norepinephrine are two examples of such neurotransmitters. They play roles in various brain states, supporting concentration, attention, focus, and motivation.

Protein: Your New Go-to Breakfast Ingredient

Protein’s status as a “must-eat” breakfast ingredient isn’t just a fad. It’s a well-studied strategy and recommendation for healthy eating, appetite regulation, proper metabolism, and even productivity. All that should be enough reason to add more of this nutrient to your first meal of the day.

Browse more informative health and wellness guides like this by checking out our other lifestyle reads and articles.