Lawmakers in the Maryland General Assembly have passed the Protecting Artist Creative Expression (PACE) Act, a bill designed to limit how rap lyrics and other forms of creative expression can be used in court proceedings.

The legislation doesn’t completely ban the use of lyrics but instead sets clearer standards, aiming to prevent prosecutors from unfairly targeting rap music in criminal cases. The issue has been under national scrutiny for years, especially following high-profile cases like Young Thug’s RICO trial, where lyrics were used as evidence. Advocates, including music executive Kevin Lyles, have pushed for protections, arguing that artistic expression should not be criminalized.

Meanwhile, Wes Moore continues to make headlines, announcing a $32 million investment aimed at supporting community-driven initiatives and tackling child poverty across Maryland. The move is being praised as a step toward long-term economic and social impact in underserved communities.

Beyond policy, there’s also a cultural conversation heating up. Following recent developments in Louisiana around voting rights and representation, some are questioning whether to continue supporting the Essence Festival in New Orleans. The annual event generates hundreds of millions of dollars, and critics are debating whether that economic power should be redirected.

Adding to the conversation, Brandon Scott has even floated the idea of bringing the festival to Baltimore, sparking excitement about what that could mean for the city’s culture and economy.