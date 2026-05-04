Listen Live
Close
Celebrity News

Man Arrested After Shooting Outside Chris Brown's Home

Man Arrested After Alleged Shooting Outside Chris Brown’s Home

An alleged shooting outside of Chris Brown's home in Los Angles has lead to the arrest of area man Markeith Cungious.

Published on May 4, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Chris Brown court case

An alleged shooting outside of Chris Brown’s Los Angeles home in the Tarzana neighborhood has led to the arrest of a local man. According to reports, the Los Angeles Police Department arrested Markeith Cungious, but curiously, Chris Brown says the incident didn’t happen.

In a report from TMZ, it was shared that the alleged shooting incident took place on Friday (May 1). Authorities were alerted to Chris Brown’s Tarzana home in the afternoon hours and came upon Markeith Cungious, 35, who was arrested by LAPD officers on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm, as reported by USA Today.

Both outlets noted that there was a woman on the scene as well, who was reportedly a victim of the shooting and called the police to the scene. Apparently, the two were in a heated dispute, and Cungious allegedly fired a CO2-style handgun at the woman’s vehicle.

As spotted in a TMZ update, Chris Brown said that he was home at the time of the incident and didn’t hear any commotion, adding in a closing statment to the outside world that his name should not be attached to the shooting.

Cungious is being held at a jail in Van Nuys on $50,000 bail.

Photo: Getty

SEE ALSO

Man Arrested After Alleged Shooting Outside Chris Brown’s Home was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 93.9 WKYS

You May Also Like

JPEGMAFIA & Earl Sweatshirt Beef On Social Media

Hip-Hop Wired

Aziz Ansari Clowns Unqualified FBI Director Kash Patel In 'SNL' Cold Open Sketch

Hip-Hop Wired
Spirit Airlines Shuts Down After Rescue Deal Talks Fall Through

Spirit Airlines Officially Shuts Down After Trump White House Fails To Secure A Rescue Deal

Hip-Hop Wired
Wireless Festival 2021

Will Future Be On Drake's 'ICEMAN' Album?

Hip-Hop Wired
One Voyage 2026 Sidebar
Trending
Trending

Trending

Entertainment  |  Davonta Herring

Like Father, Like Son: NFL Players Who Followed Their Dads Into The League

The DMV  |  woldcnews Staff

Monte Coleman, Commanders Icon and Three-Time Super Bowl Champion, Dies at 68

The Morning Hustle Birthday Bash XXX Flyaway 2026
Contests  |  WKYS Staff

Win Your Way to Birthday Bash in Atlanta

22 Items
Entertainment  |  Chase Iseghohi

20 Rappers Who Have Never Attended the Met Gala

16 Items
Sports  |  Bruce Goodwin II

Le’Veon Bell Accuses Ex-NY Jets Coach Adam Gase of Using Cocaine In His Office

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close