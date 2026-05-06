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Barack Obama Visited The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

President Barack Obama Visited The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Barack Obama, the beloved 44th President of the United States, filmed an interview with Stephen Colbert at his new center in Chicago.

Published on May 6, 2026

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Barack Obama The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Barack Obama, the beloved 44th President of the United States, is still a media draw despite being out of office for quite some time. As The Late Show With Stephen Colbert enters its final stretch run this month, Barack Obama nudged the show’s host to make a presidential run in the future.

The pair met at Barack Obama’s new Obama Presidential Center in Chicago, which has made some flashy promo moves this week with the likes of Mark Hamill helping announce ticket sales for the center.

Obama joined Colbert for the show’s pre-taped May 5 episode, during which the former president gave Colbert the grand tour of the center. During the sitting portion of the interview, jokes were definitely exchanged, but also some reflective moments.

“I’m looking for a new gig soon, and a lot of people tell me I should run for president,” Colbert said, nodding towards the show’s impending end this month.

After replying that the “bar has changed,” Obama laughed it off but offered a classy reply as he’s known to do.

“Let me put it this way, I think that you could perform significantly better than some folks that we’ve seen,” Obama said, without mentioning the current president, although the dig was suggested.

Check out some clips below of President Barack Obama and The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

Photo: Screenshot/YouTube

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President Barack Obama Visited The Late Show With Stephen Colbert was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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