Listen Live
Close
Lady Reddzz

REDDZZRUNDOWN RECAP: Cardi B Lawsuit Drama Heats Up

Cardi B sued Tasha K in a lawsuit alleging repeated violations of a non-disparagement agreement while another legal battle heads toward trial.

Published on May 8, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Reddzz Rundown V3

Cardi B is once again taking legal action against blogger Tasha K as their years-long court battle continues to escalate. According to reports, Cardi recently filed new court documents accusing Tasha K of violating a non-disparagement agreement connected to their previous defamation lawsuit.

The rapper’s legal team claims Tasha K continued publicly discussing Cardi’s alleged personal issues, including gambling accusations and commentary surrounding a recent shooting incident. Cardi’s attorneys reportedly argue that the repeated remarks directly violate court orders already put in place following the original case.

Now, Cardi is allegedly seeking the remaining $3.9 million still owed from the original judgment, along with additional sanctions and attorney fees tied to the latest claims. The original lawsuit became one of the entertainment industry’s biggest legal headlines after Cardi won a major defamation judgment against the blogger.

Meanwhile, another Cardi B legal situation is also moving forward. Her civil case involving the viral microphone-throwing incident at Drai’s Beachclub in Las Vegas is officially headed toward trial. The lawsuit stems from a 2023 incident where Cardi reportedly encouraged fans to splash water on her during a performance before allegedly throwing a microphone into the crowd after a woman tossed water and ice in her face. Reports say the jury trial is scheduled to begin within a five-week window starting October 11, 2027.

Outside of the courtroom drama, fans are also gearing up for new music from Chris Brown, who teased a fresh release dropping tonight. Rick Ross and French Montana are also set to face off in a highly anticipated online music battle streaming on Apple Music.

SEE ALSO

More from 93.9 WKYS

You May Also Like

Star Fox

'Star Fox' Fans Are Slamming Fox McCloud's Redesign In The Nintendo Switch 2 Remake

Hip-Hop Wired
Trump Increases Federal Law Enforcement Presence, Deploys National Guard In Nation's Capital

Cities Are Addressing National Teen Takeover Trend

Hip-Hop Wired
Former President Obama Joins NYC Mayor Mamdani On A Visit To Child Care Center

MAGA Big Mad Over Barack Obama's Presidential Center Opening On Juneteenth

Hip-Hop Wired
DOJ WHCA Shooting Presser

FBI Director Kash Patel's Personalized Bourbon Bottles Raise Eyebrows

Hip-Hop Wired
One Voyage 2026 Sidebar
Trending
22 Items
Entertainment  |  Chase Iseghohi

20 Rappers Who Have Never Attended the Met Gala

rootspicnic mothers day
Family & Parenting  |  WKYS Staff

Don’t Miss This Mommy & Me Giveaway!

939wkys roots picnic
2 Items
Contests  |  WKYS Staff

ROAD TO ROOTS PICNIC: Win Your 2026 Festival Getaway

19 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Lauren E. Williams

Red Carpet Rundown: Top Celebrity Met Gala Looks That Oozed ‘Fashion Is Art’

Celebrity News  |  Sammy Approved

Fever Fighter Cardi B Battled Illness To Attend Met Gala, Still Sizzled & Slayed Beyoncé’s After-Party

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close