REDDZZRUNDOWN RECAP: Cardi B Lawsuit Drama Heats Up

Cardi B is once again taking legal action against blogger Tasha K as their years-long court battle continues to escalate. According to reports, Cardi recently filed new court documents accusing Tasha K of violating a non-disparagement agreement connected to their previous defamation lawsuit.

The rapper’s legal team claims Tasha K continued publicly discussing Cardi’s alleged personal issues, including gambling accusations and commentary surrounding a recent shooting incident. Cardi’s attorneys reportedly argue that the repeated remarks directly violate court orders already put in place following the original case.

Now, Cardi is allegedly seeking the remaining $3.9 million still owed from the original judgment, along with additional sanctions and attorney fees tied to the latest claims. The original lawsuit became one of the entertainment industry’s biggest legal headlines after Cardi won a major defamation judgment against the blogger.

Meanwhile, another Cardi B legal situation is also moving forward. Her civil case involving the viral microphone-throwing incident at Drai’s Beachclub in Las Vegas is officially headed toward trial. The lawsuit stems from a 2023 incident where Cardi reportedly encouraged fans to splash water on her during a performance before allegedly throwing a microphone into the crowd after a woman tossed water and ice in her face. Reports say the jury trial is scheduled to begin within a five-week window starting October 11, 2027.

Outside of the courtroom drama, fans are also gearing up for new music from Chris Brown, who teased a fresh release dropping tonight. Rick Ross and French Montana are also set to face off in a highly anticipated online music battle streaming on Apple Music.