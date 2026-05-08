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DMV LOCAL RECAP: USPS Could Allow Mailing Handguns

USPS is considering a controversial new rule that could allow Americans to mail handguns for the first time in nearly 100 years.

Published on May 8, 2026

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DMV Local News - Dominique Da Diva

A major proposal involving the United States Postal Service is sparking conversation nationwide after reports revealed USPS is considering allowing Americans to mail handguns for the first time in nearly a century.

According to reports, the proposed rule change would reverse restrictions dating back to 1927, when Congress passed a law prohibiting concealable firearms from being sent through the mail unless they were shipped by licensed dealers. The law was originally created as part of broader efforts to reduce crime and regulate firearm access.

Earlier this year, however, the Department of Justice revisited the nearly 100-year-old law, arguing that parts of it may violate Second Amendment rights. The DOJ reportedly encouraged USPS to reconsider its regulations surrounding the shipment of handguns and other concealable firearms.

Under the proposed rules, Americans could potentially mail handguns such as pistols and revolvers within state lines under certain conditions. USPS currently allows some firearms, including rifles and shotguns, to be mailed if they are unloaded, securely packaged, and meet federal regulations.

The proposal has already generated strong reactions online and across political circles. Supporters argue the change would help lawful gun owners transport firearms for activities like hunting, target shooting, and self-defense, especially in situations where traveling with firearms across state lines can become complicated.

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