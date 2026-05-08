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Stephanie Mills Has Lived A Life Of Legendary Moments

Published on May 8, 2026

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TMH STEPHANIE MILLS INTERVIEW COVER
Source: Reach Media / other

Stephanie Mills Is A Living Legend!

Legendary singer and Broadway star Stephanie Mills delivered a candid, wide-ranging conversation during her recent appearance on The Morning Hustle, giving listeners a fresh look at her personal life, career journey and current tour schedule. The interview blended nostalgia, honesty and sharp reflection, reminding audiences why Mills remains a respected voice in R&B and Black entertainment.


On love and relationships, Mills made one of the interview’s biggest revelations when she shared that Michael Jackson was once her boyfriend. She recalled a memorable early date that included Andy Warhol, a show at Radio City and matching outfits, painting a vivid picture of a very different era in music and celebrity culture. The comments added an emotional layer to the conversation and gave fans rare personal insight.

Mills also reflected on the discipline behind her career. She noted that she began performing on Broadway at just 11 years old, a foundation that shaped her work ethic. She contrasted that era with today’s music industry, saying artists in her generation had to rely on raw talent rather than auto-tune or lip-syncing. She also addressed what she sees as a lack of respect for veteran artists, using the moment to defend the value of experience, craft and musical excellence.

Looking ahead, Mills said she is currently touring with Chaka Khan, Patti LaBelle and Gladys Knight, a lineup packed with legendary talent. She also promoted an upcoming May 23 performance in Stockbridge with After 7 and Karen White. Fans who want more standout moments watch the full interview and join the conversation online.

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Stephanie Mills Has Lived A Life Of Legendary Moments was originally published on themorninghustle.com

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