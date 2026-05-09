Cooking With Receipts? Chef In Stefon Diggs Case Posts Alleged Text Messages Amid Not Guilty Verdict–'Stop The Scorn Woman Narrative'

Diggs' chef claims he offered her $100K to recant assault claims, despite being acquitted

She shares alleged text messages as 'receipts' to dispute the 'scorned woman' narrative

Diggs' representative who allegedly made the offer and another witness refute the chef's claims

Stefon Diggs may have won the legal battle, but his former chef seems committed to trying to win in the court of public opinion, insisting she’s not a scorned woman, but an actual victim.

Source: Arturo Holmes/MG25 / Getty

Despite a jury deciding that Diggs was not guilty on assault and felony strangulation charges, Chef Mila Adams took to social media with “receipts” about the pair’s relationship. Though there is no admittance or accusation from either her or Diggs about any physical altercation, the alleged texts seem to establish that their relationship had quite a few loose ends, including other women he was seeing.

In a series of Instagram posts on Thursday, Adams shared screenshots of alleged text messages submitted as evidence but not fully explored during the trial. According to Adams, the messages show Diggs expressing love, referencing their previous sexual relationship, and allegedly offering $100,000 through a representative in exchange for her recanting her claims under a nondisclosure agreement. Adams said she declined the offer.

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“I know what I experienced. He knows what happened. And the people who know him know the truth as well,” Adams wrote in one caption.

“These messages were entered into evidence but never addressed. It’s time to move past the ‘scorned woman’ narrative. I didn’t come this far to stay silent, and I won’t start now.”

She even had a message for Cardi B’s braider, who seemed to have worked for Stefon for a bit as well when the two were dating, claiming that Xia Charles was aware of the physical assault that she alleges took place at the hands of Diggs.

During the trial, Xia was called to testify on behalf of Diggs. She refuted Mia’s claims.

“His manipulation didn’t work on me, @xia.charl3s you had a Excellent performance,” Mia wrote in an IG caption.

“He came thru you to get to me when he was not suppose to, Just no honesty! You know I didn’t say those things to you! I was not ok, when I agreed to meet, I wanted a understanding of why. Biggest regret. Instead he says 100k for a statement his agent Adisa wrote & sent it to you , wanting me to recant my statement!

To lie & say it didn’t happen. I did not Lie!!! He knows what he did. Xia You know what he did ”

Xia responded to both Mia’s in-court claim that she was also involved with Diggs and her recent Instagram posts by sharing a video of herself styling Cardi B’s hair, along with a caption that read,



“The World: you did Cardi so wrong, meanwhile….y’all are about as slow as molasses going uphill.”

Cooking With Receipts? Chef In Stefon Diggs Case Posts Alleged Text Messages Amid Not Guilty Verdict–'Stop The Scorn Woman Narrative' was originally published on bossip.com