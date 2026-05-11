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DIVA'S DAILY DIRT: Chris Brown, Latto & Drake Shade

DIVA’S DAILY DIRT: Chris Brown, Latto & Drake Shade

Chris Brown’s new album is trending, Latto teases retirement, NBA YoungBoy cancels Rolling Loud and Drake gets left off hit records.

Published on May 11, 2026

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The internet is buzzing after a night full of music drama, album reactions and unexpected announcements in the world of hip-hop and R&B. During today’s edition of DIVA’S DAILY DIRT, Dominique Da Diva broke down the biggest trending stories shaking up social media timelines.

Fans are still debating whether Rick Ross and French Montana’s recent back-to-back performance turned into a subtle anti-Drake moment. The two rappers ran through several of their biggest club records together, but listeners quickly noticed that some of Drake’s featured vocals were conveniently skipped during the songs. Social media immediately called it out, with many fans joking that Drake’s presence was still felt even when his parts weren’t played.

Meanwhile, Chris Brown officially released his 12th studio album, Brown, featuring a stacked lineup of collaborators including Bryson Tiller, Leon Thomas, Lucky Daye, Tank, Vybz Kartel, GloRilla, Sexyy Red and NBA YoungBoy. The 27-track project has already sparked mixed reviews online, but supporters say Breezy continues to prove why he remains one of music’s most consistent hitmakers.

Latto also shocked fans after hinting that her upcoming fourth studio album could be her last. The rapper, who is expecting her first child, thanked supporters online and suggested she may retire from music afterward. While some fans are taking the announcement seriously, others believe the “Big Mama” rapper is simply speaking emotionally during a major life transition.

Elsewhere, NBA YoungBoy pulled out of Rolling Loud Orlando at the last minute, citing his mental health and saying he is not currently in the right space to perform.

And finally, the man accused of stealing unreleased Beyoncé music and tour materials could reportedly face up to six years in prison if convicted.

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