The practical side of becoming a morning person no one talks about

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Becoming a morning person comes with plenty of benefits. That said, it also involves making some crucial lifestyle shifts that are rarely discussed.

Consider this: why is it so hard for some people to adopt a morning routine? Sometimes, it’s as simple as not having the discipline to go through with the plan. Other times, however, you may be going against your body’s natural inclinations.

What Are the Benefits of Being a Morning Person?

First things first: being a night person isn’t necessarily a bad thing. This largely depends on your chronotype, i.e., your natural sleep and wake patterns.

In general, adjusting your sleep to your chronotype will be better for you than forcing yourself to wake up early every day. That said, if you are a morning person, you’ll be able to fully enjoy the many benefits of early rising, including:

Lower stress levels

Increased productivity

Physical health boosts

Optimistic mindset

Can You Become a Morning Person?

Let’s say you have the chronotype of a morning person, but aren’t living up to it. Here are four tips on how to wake up early and be the person you’re meant to be!

1. Find Your Motivation

If you’re making sweeping changes to your life, you need to have a clear idea of why you’re doing it. What will you use the extra time for? Without motivation, you’re less likely to endure the early hardships of a mindset change.

To train your willpower, give yourself little challenges. For instance, count to 10 during a cold shower or don’t look at your phone until you leave the house.

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2. Transform Your Bedroom

Getting good sleep is a key factor in becoming an early riser. This includes getting the ambiance in your room just right. Use blackout curtains to keep the room dark and maintain a temperature between 60 and 65°F (source: WebMD).

Want to go the extra mile? Experiment with using calming scents like chamomile and lavender to encourage relaxation and lower anxiety.

3. Consider Supplements

If you’re struggling to go to bed early naturally, melatonin supplements can help. In most cases, it only takes a small dose (0.5 to 3 mg) to advance your circadian clock. You’ll usually need to take it two hours before bedtime.

Another thing you may struggle with is feeling tired and drowsy after waking up. If so, the 5 Hour Energy official site has plenty of energy boosters that can help.

4. Get Moving

All morning routines include getting in some movement early on. This kickstarts your metabolism and gives you a sense of mental clarity. Here are some morning productivity techniques that you should do as soon as you wake up:

Drink a full glass of water

Get 10-15 minutes of direct sunlight

Perform 10 minutes of deep breathing exercises

Do a 5-5-5-30 routine (5 push-ups, 5 lunges, 5 squats, 30-second plank)

More on Becoming a Morning Person

As you can see, becoming a morning person isn’t as simple as it may seem. If you haven’t lived on this schedule for a while, resetting your body clock may take months. If you want to give it a try, use this guide as your starting point!

At 93.3 WKYS, we can help you improve your life in other ways as well. Keep checking out our content for more lifestyle advice!