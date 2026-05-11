Is your solar installation not performing as expected? Here’s what to do

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Some reasons why your solar installation might not be performing as well as you expected could be due to shading, dirty panels, equipment problems, and solar panel installation quality.

Solar energy has been hyped in recent years as the solution to humanity’s problems with global warming and running out of fossil fuels. Is that really the case, though?

A lot of people invest in a solar energy system, thinking it’s a long-term investment into their future and maybe even their grandchildren’s future, but what happens when your solar installation doesn’t perform as expected?

Your energy savings might be lower than expected, or your system might be generating less power than expected. Whatever the case, most solar performance issues can be identified and fixed.

Does Shade Affect Solar Panels?

Trees that have grown over time, nearby construction, or even debris on the panels can block sunlight and significantly reduce efficiency. Solar panels work best when they receive direct sunlight for most of the day.

Take some time to inspect the area around your solar panels, whether they are on your roof or in the field or garden around your house. Ensure the solar panels aren’t covered up by any trees, bushes, shrubs, or plants.

Nothing should be obstructing them from getting their full view of sunlight.

What Happens if Your Solar Panels Are Dirty?

Dust, pollen, bird droppings, and pollution can accumulate on the surface and reduce sunlight absorption. While rainfall often removes some dirt naturally, heavily soiled panels may require professional cleaning.

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If you have an area where air pollution is a huge issue, then that could be causing debris to accumulate on your panels as well. Getting your solar panels cleaned professionally by a solar energy contractor once or twice a year could help.

What Are the Most Common Solar Panel Equipment Problems?

Faulty inverters, damaged wiring, or malfunctioning optimizers can reduce the amount of usable electricity your system produces. Since the inverter converts solar energy into usable household power, even a small malfunction can lead to major performance losses.

Speak to your residential solar installers and see if they can come in for an inspection. They should have given you a solid warranty on your solar installation.

If not, consider Solar PPA cancellation to get out of your contract.

Installation Quality Issues

Poor panel placement, incorrect system sizing, or improper wiring can all contribute to disappointing results. Unfortunately, not all installers follow best practices.

If you end up in a solar power purchase agreement with a company that doesn’t do the job right, again, as above, consider cancelling your contract and finding new solar installers.

Solar Installation Not Working Out?

A solar installation that’s not giving you the benefits you thought it would doesn’t mean that you made the wrong decision. Some tweaks, as listed above, can help.

If they don’t, then it’s time to consider cancelling your solar power purchase agreement. That way, you can try again with another solar installer and see if you can get the benefits of solar panel installation on your second go.

Please read through related articles on our website to stay informed on a wide variety of topics.