The Jenesis House Is The Ultimate Self-Care Retreat For Black Women

The Jenesis House provides a tranquil, culturally-affirming environment for Black women to prioritize their well-being.

Thoughtfully designed amenities and activities, like sound baths and hiking, help guests slow down and reconnect with themselves.

Visiting the retreat inspired the author to incorporate more self-care practices into her daily life.

Source: Courtesy of Samjah Iman / Courtesy of Samjah Iman

If there are slices of Heaven on Earth for Black women, The Jenesis House (TJH) is one of them. Nestled between red rock mountains in Sedona, Arizona, this Black woman-owned wellness estate is surrounded by vortex energy and offers a peaceful refuge for luxurious restoration and solitude. A friend sent me this place on Instagram, where I first learned about TJH. From that moment, I was captivated and determined to visit.

The environment welcomes all seeking refuge in wellness but especially speaks a familiar language to Black women.

I’m an entrepreneur, daughter, sister, friend, mother, wife, and, above all, a Black woman carving out space in a racist, sexist world. Because of these realities, rest often feels undeserved or easily sacrificed. But seeing so many Black women endure stress-related illnesses underscores for me that radical self-care is not optional. My decision to visit Arizona’s first Black woman-owned wellness resort was a necessary act of self-preservation. While a girls’ trip involving margaritas and pool-side shenanigans sounds cute, nothing rivals the reset of a tranquil solo escape. My body is still grateful for my time at TJH. The experience I had still lives in my mind, and I intend to keep it there and reference it often.

Source: Courtesy of Samjah Iman / Courtesy of Samjah Iman

My Trip to The Jenesis House

As soon as I stepped onto TJH grounds, my shoulders dropped, and my jaw unclenched. It felt like I was inside a Kisa Soul song—perhaps, “the shift is now.” Everything was soothing, and my nervous system immediately relaxed. The environment welcomes all seeking refuge in wellness but especially speaks a familiar language to Black women. One we all recognize but often ignore amid the noise of duty and survival. It says, “I see you, sis. I’ve got you. Slow down.” From my visit, I can say Jenesis Laforcarde, the owner, is truly here for us.

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Open only a short time, TJH has quickly gained popularity as a thoughtfully designed retreat. The five-acre estate radiates calm as soon as you enter. The spacious property features a main house, a tea house, meditation areas, a bath house, a spa, a treehouse, about ten rooms, and more. The decor, inspired by Laforcade’s Afro-Asian roots, blends wood tones, organic textures, and meditative elegance to create a relaxing ambiance.

Source: Courtesy of Samjah Iman / Courtesy of Samjah Iman

Source: Courtesy of Samjah Iman / Courtesy of Samjah Iman

TJH offers wellness services like spa treatments, journaling, meditation, yoga, breathwork, culinary experiences, Reiki, pool-floating meditation, and more. Upon arrival, I immediately dove into self-care with sound bowl and tea meditations setting the tone, and then I healthily dined on some scrumptious, nourishing food prepared by a talented Black woman chef. These activities drew me in quickly and enriched my experience.

Source: Courtesy of Samjah Iman / Courtesy of Samjah Iman

Below are a few of the activities I participated in during my stay at TJH.

1. Sound Bowl Healing

Source: Courtesy of Samjah Iman

As soon as I arrived, I was whisked away to a gigantic sound bowl that relaxed and grounded me for what was to come.

2. Tea Meditation

Source: Courtesy of Samjah Iman / Courtesy of Samjah Iman

The tea meditation ceremony allowed us to sit and savor all the different notes in a nourishing tea while also practicing mindfulness.

3. Yoga

Source: Courtesy of Samjah Iman / Courtesy of Samjah Iman

Practicing yoga with stunning, red rock mountains as my backdrop was a breathtaking experience that forced me to pause and be fully in the moment.

4. Hiking

Source: Courtesy of Samjah Iman / Courtesy of Samjah Iman

The hike to a peaceful creek was tough, but I’m proud I completed it. Being engulfed in nature felt spiritual.

5. Japanese Bath Ritual

Source: Courtesy of Samjah Iman / Courtesy of Samjah Iman

The Japanese bath ritual was a favorite. Soaking in a beautiful outdoor tub in a greenhouse, surrounded by soothing foilage, was unforgettable.

My Takeaways from The Jenesis House

TJH was more than just a wellness trip. It was a journey back to me…a sanctuary that reminded me of the benefits of truly slowing down. I was literally living in a Black woman’s dream, someone who understands what her community needs to thrive. That in itself was the highlight of my trip.

I couldn’t take TJH home, but I brought back inspiration and insights. I’ll try some of the chef’s healthy recipes and commit to daily moments of stillness, even if it’s just five minutes alone in my car. I also hope to host a tea meditation with a group soon, and though I don’t have a greenhouse that contains a vintage French tub, I will recreate the Japanese bath ritual in my own way.

I left TJH with a renewed commitment to prioritize slowing down and self-care daily. The true takeaway is that we (Black women) must create, be a part of, and claim intentional spaces that serve and nurture us. Our lives depend on it. And wherever you are in your wellness journey, this estate needs to be a part of it. Run…don’t walk.

Source: Courtesy of Samjah Iman / Courtesy of Samjah Iman

Visit The Jenesis House and begin your transformative experience now.

The Jenesis House Is The Ultimate Self-Care Retreat For Black Women was originally published on hellobeautiful.com