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KYS IN THE COMMUNITY: Andrea Counts Talks Fight DC Mission

Andrea Counts shares how The Fight DC is helping survivors of domestic violence and sex trafficking across the DMV.

Published on May 13, 2026

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kys in the comm Andrea counts

On a powerful edition of “KYS In The Community,” DJ Flava Show sat down with Andrea Counts, founder and president of The Fight DC, to discuss her inspiring journey from surviving trauma to helping women across the DMV rebuild their lives. 

During the emotional conversation, Counts opened up about growing up in Northeast D.C., becoming a teen mother, surviving sexual abuse and domestic violence, and eventually turning her pain into purpose. She shared how her life changed after a transformative church experience that led her toward healing, faith, and community service. 

The Fight DC officially launched independently in 2024 after years of community outreach work. The organization focuses on helping women impacted by domestic violence, sex trafficking, homelessness, and financial instability. According to Counts, The Fight DC has already helped dozens of women secure employment, housing, and long-term stability. 

The nonprofit also recently opened its own safe house to provide emergency shelter for women fleeing dangerous situations. Counts explained that many survivors are forced to leave everything behind with little notice, making resources like housing, childcare, clothing, and transportation critical to their recovery.

Another major focus of The Fight DC is workforce development and entrepreneurship training. Through programs like “Train the Trainer,” women are empowered to lead mentorship and discipleship groups of their own, helping expand support systems throughout the community.

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