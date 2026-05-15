Listen Live
Close
Movies

'In The Grey' BTS Clip: Jake Gyllenhaal Praises Henry Cavill

'In The Grey' BTS Clip: Jake Gyllenhaal Gets Bromantic With 'Handsome' Henry Cavill—'When I Stare At Him, I Can't Stop'

Jake Gyllenhaal and Henry Cavill share a playful bromance behind the scenes of 'In The Grey,' with Gyllenhaal admitting he can't stop staring at his handsome co-star.

Published on May 15, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

In The Grey is in theaters today, and BOSSIP has a BTS clip of Jake Gyllenhaal getting playfully bromantic over his “handsome” co-star Henry Cavill.

In The Grey
Source: In The Grey / other

The action thriller, written and directed by Guy Ritchie, follows a covert team of elite operatives who operate in the shadows, balancing influence and firepower as they take on a mission to recover a stolen billion-dollar fortune.

In The Grey
Source: In The Grey / other

What begins as a calculated heist quickly escalates into a sprawling conflict defined by strategy, deception, and survival.

In The Grey
Source: In The Grey / other

The ensemble cast also features Kristofer Hivju, Emmett J. Scanlan, Jason Wong, and Michael Vu, with Fisher Stevens, Rosamund Pike, and Carlos Bardem rounding out the lineup.

In The Grey Exclusive Clip

In the clip, Jake offers a lighthearted moment amid the film’s intense production, praising Henry’s good looks in a way that underscores the camaraderie between the actors.

In The Grey
Source: In The Grey / other

“It’s so nice to tell you how wonderful I think you are,” says Jake. “I’m just here, really, to just gaze at Henry Cavill.”

“I don’t even know how to answer anything,” he adds witha. smile. “I just—when I stare at him, I can’t stop.”

He jokingly adds that his handsome costar has “nothing up here,” pointing to his head, and Henry quickly catches the shade.

“Terribly underhanded compliment,” he says with a laugh.

Take an exclusive look below!

In The Grey is now playing in theaters nationwide.

SEE ALSO

'In The Grey' BTS Clip: Jake Gyllenhaal Gets Bromantic With 'Handsome' Henry Cavill—'When I Stare At Him, I Can't Stop' was originally published on bossip.com

More from 93.9 WKYS

You May Also Like

2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Mark Guiducci - Arrivals

Pam Grier Says Stan Lee Saw Her As A Muse For Marvel Characters

Hip-Hop Wired
GOMF x Latto x GloRilla

Big Mama, One Kid: Latto May Have Welcomed Her First Child

Hip-Hop Wired
Singer Chris Brown appears in London court over alleged nightclub assault

Chris Brown Crashes Out After New Album Gets Trashed

Hip-Hop Wired

Not Beating The Allegations: Elon Musk Slams Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey' Over Rumors of Lupita Nyong'o Playing Helen of Troy

Hip-Hop Wired
One Voyage 2026 Sidebar
Trending
Happy Hour by White House
6 Items
The DMV  |  Mion Edwards

15 Best Rooftop Bars In DC For Summer 2026

939wkys roots picnic
2 Items
Contests  |  WKYS Staff

ROAD TO ROOTS PICNIC: Win Your 2026 Festival Getaway

26 Items
Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 144

50 Items
Entertainment  |  Shanique Yates

Women Crush Wednesday: 50 Queer Queens Shining From The Met Gala To Billboard’s Women In Music

The DMV  |  woldcnews Staff

Monte Coleman, Commanders Icon and Three-Time Super Bowl Champion, Dies at 68

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close