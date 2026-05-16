It's National Piercings Day! Here's 14 Celebrities Whose Body Bling Raised Eyebrows And Turned Heads

Source: (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage), (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage), (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) When it comes to piercings, there are several reasons why a person may want to get them. Some people think they’re a fashion statement, while others say they’re rebellious. For some groups, piercings can also have cultural significance, or it may just be a way to accessorize your body. Nonetheless, they are a form of self-expression. That’s why in 2007 a now-defunct website called GoofyAuctions.com created National Piercings Day, so people can celebrate their gleaming body art. Ear piercings are the most normal ones there are in America. They’re so common that people even get their children’s ears pierced when they are babies. Nostril and belly piercings have become more popular overtime too. But there are some piercings that are even more edgy than that. For this May 16th holiday, we’re going to celebrate 14 stars that placed their piercings in areas that had us shook! RELATED CONTENT: Chrisean Rock Bawls Her Eyes Out While Getting Her Nose Pierced 1. Rihanna, 38 It may not be as bizarre to have nipple piercings today. But back in 2012, when Rihanna debuted her one-pierced breast, she dropped jaws and made many headlines. The risqué jewel was on brand with her bad gal trendsetting aesthetic. The Good Girl Gone Bad clearly wasn’t afraid of needles because that same year she got a large Goddess Isis tattoo right under her chest to pay tribute to her late-grandmother. She even got a henna-inspired tattoo on her hand.

2. Janet Jackson, 59 Surprisingly enough, before Rih Rih’s nipples were pierced, Janet Jackson had the piercing as well. It was flashed on live television during her big performance at the Superbowl Halftime Show in 2004. Justin Timberlake, who was on stage performing with her, ripped off a panel from Jackson’s top exposing her right breast with a large sun shaped ring covering her nipple. Back in 1997, she was on the cover of VIBE magazine wearing a hooped shaped ring that was pierced through her top. Alright now, Ms. Jackson if you nasty!!

3. Lenny Kravitz, 61 Source: KMazur / Getty Janet Jackson wasn’t the only one whose wardrobe malfunction unveiled their private assets. Rockstar Lenny Kravitz, whose also had his nipple, ears, and nose pierced, went a little too hard on stage in Sweden back in 2015 and split his pants on stage. Suddenly the audience saw a little more of Kravitz than what they came for. He didn’t have any underwear on so the crowd could see his package with a glimmering jewel on it. Though many say it is a penis piercing, it was actually a pubic piercing placed where his penis and his torso meet. He also gets more bang for his buck with that piercing too because apparently the placement of it can be pleasing for women during intimacy.

4. Blac Chyna aka Angela White, 38 You know those cute dimples that Blac Chyna aka Angela White has? Real ones know that those dimples didn’t get there naturally. In the early 2010s she had dimple piercings and for many people that was something they had never seen before. Even though she removed them a few years later, Chyna did gain some actual dimples from them once the hole closed up. A win is a win!

5. Kali Reis, 39 Professional boxer and actress Kali Reis’ actually got her cheeks pierced too back in 2009 and throughout her boxing career she kept them in during her fights. She is brave! Interestingly enough, Reis hasn’t had to remove her piercings every time she’s had an onscreen role. For most of the characters she played, she’s been able to keep them. But in her movie Mercy, it looks like some technology was used to hide them.

6. Cardi B, 33 It’s clear Cardi B love her a unique piercing. The mother-of-four got three fresh piercings all in the same year. She started off 2025 spending $13,000 on a butt crack piercing, but shortly after getting it the diamond jewelry fell in the toilet. By the end of the year, the “I Like It” raptress was back in a piercing parlor. This time it was a two-in-one run where she got dermal implants in her back and a surface piercing on her neck. Before that, Belcalis had other dermal piercings in her chest and she still has the piercing near her eye. Love 93.9 WKYS? Get more! Join the 93.9 WKYS Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

7. Playboi Carti, 30 Playboi Carti is another artist who treats his body and appearance like art. He’s dyed his hair before and put in colored contact lenses but he also loves piercings. In 2022, he got piercings on his forehead, the bridge of his nose. He later got more on his nostrils and on the upper part of his cheek bone.

8. Lizzo, 38 Lizzo is another pierced girly, but we must’ve missed the memo that she got her kitty kat pricked! Back in 2022, she spoke with TMZ about the piercing party she had for her team as a gift for their hard work. When the video showed her experience we only saw that she got her ears done. But she told TMZ that she also blinged out her ladybits.

9. Lil Uzi Vert, 30 Lil Uzi Vert really thought outside of the box when it came to their piercing. Like Carti, they’ve had the bridge of their nose pierced as well as their cheeks and nose. But the one that had people gasping was the piercing they got in the middle of their forehead. As if that wasn’t edgy enough, the jewelry they decided to install was a $24 million pink diamond. He initially got it in 2021 and took it out after jumping into a Rolling Loud crowd where it got accidentally ripped out. However, he plans to put it back in sometime soon, he just wants to add some anchors to make sure it’s secure.

10. Simone Biles, 29 Simone Biles, aka the GOAT, got a sternum piercing in her chest back in February 2020. Unfortunately, she only got a few months to enjoy her new jewel because later that year, fans noticed it was out. In fact, under a post with her and now-husband Jonathan Owens, one follower straight up asked her, “Did your chest piercing reject?” Biles responded, “sadly :( but I was about to take it out anyways though!” In the photo, they could see a small dark dot in the middle of her chest where the jewelry once was.

11. Tyrese Gibson, 47 Source: Raymond Boyd / Getty Remember when Tyrese Gibson had the bottom of his lip pierced!? If that ain’t a throwback we don’t know what is. This was in the late 90s and the piercing didn’t go through his lip to create two holes. He was pricked right under his bottom lip. It’s called the labreth piercing. The piercing’s been gone now for over two decades, since he removed it some time in the early 2000s.

12. Cynthia Erivo, 39 Cynthia Erivo’s got too many ear piercings to count, but one piercing that has made her stand out is the septum piercing that she has in her nose. Especially with her rocking such a low hair cut, her beautiful facial features and dazzling rings are what steal the spotlight.

13. Keke Palmer, 32 Keke Palmer used to keep her face blinged out too. At one point she had two piercings in her nostrils, a nipple piercing, and an eyebrow piercing. But that’s not all, she also had her lip frenulum pierced, which is also called a smiley piercing.