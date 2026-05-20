‘Summer House’ Reunion Trailer: Ciara Miller Slams Amanda Batula, Says West Wilson Is Smashing Her Ex-Bestie’s Bits ‘Out Of Spite’

Source: Clifton/Prescod

The Summer House reunion trailer is HERE, and in it, Ciara Miller lets loose on Amanda Batula over West Wilson, blasting what she calls a shady, spite-fueled relationship.



The explosive Bravo series will roll out its first-ever three-part reunion beginning May 26, and as expected, the drama mostly centers around Ciara, Amanda, and West after THAT bestie betrayal.

Host Andy Cohen reunites the cast for what Bravo describes as a “tense and emotional” sit-down, marking the first time Amanda, Ciara, and West have come face-to-face since Amanda and West confirmed their relationship in March.

In the newly released trailer, Ciara doesn’t hold back.

“I couldn’t fathom that I would be sitting here pissed that you’re f***ing my ex,” she tells Amanda. “He wants to embarrass me. He wants to get his last little word. And I hope it works because he’s with you to spite me.”

The moment quickly escalates as Amanda becomes visibly upset and walks off set, while Ciara calls out West for staying seated instead of going after her. Castmates, including Lindsay Hubbard, echo the sentiment, urging him to follow.

In a different part of the reunion trailer, West tries to defend his new relationship with his ex-girlfriend’s best friend.

“This isn’t like a sex scandal. It was, like, hanging out,” he says before his castmates question the timeline and honesty behind the relationship.

The trailer also shows that the fallout extends beyond Ciara, Amanda, and West, as Jesse Solomon is seen breaking down in tears over his fractured friendship with West.

“I feel like I’m losing a brother,” he says emotionally, while Kyle Cooke, Amanda’s estranged husband, admits he feels “concerned and betrayed” by the situation.

As previously reported, Amanda and West confirmed their relationship via a joint statement in March after weeks of speculation.

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“We’ve shown up for each other as friends over the years, through all the highs and lows, and what’s developed recently was the last thing either of us expected. Our connection grew out of a genuine, long-standing friendship, which made it especially important for us to approach this with care.”

More on the flip!