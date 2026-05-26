Roast Regrets? Kevin Hart Finally Breaks Silence On George Floyd ‘Joke’ KKKontroversy, Floyd’s Brother Speaks Out

Kevin Hart says he wasn't shocked by the offensive George Floyd joke, defending the comedians' 'racial humor'

George Floyd's brother condemns the joke as disrespectful and traumatizing for the family

The passage questions whether Hart and the comedian crossed the line between being funny and being offensive

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

Netflix might be a joke, but the gruesome death of George Floyd is only funny to white supremacists and obtuse negroes who have sold themselves to conservatism.

Kevin Hart’s roast set off a four-alarm blaze when race-baiting comedian Tony Hinchcliffe flubbed a left-field, wildly offensive, deeply disturbing “joke” about Floyd when he was supposed to be ribbing the man of the hour. BOSSIP previously reported on this mayo-based attempt at comedy, but in case you missed it, here’s what was said.

It’s been a few weeks since the KKKontroversy kicked off, but Kevin Hart has stayed silent through it all. On Tuesday (May 26), he appeared on The Breakfast Club to break that silence and address the white elephant in the room.

If you’re expecting him to be outraged and disgusted, you’re in for some major disappointment. Not only is Kevin OK with the joke, but he says that no one should be surprised or shocked that Hinchcliffe went there. Essentially, our offense is our own fault…

“Yeah, the George Floyd joke wasn’t a tasteful joke to our culture, to our audience, but our audience that’s watching the roast…if you’re watching the roast, you get why they are doing it. You get why the racial humor is on the table. It’s not…I wasn’t shocked,” he said.

The look on his face is pure contempt. This little guy is legit mad at US (Black folks) for being mad! Don’t take our word for it, see for yourself.

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George Floyd’s family is not chuckling, chortling, or cracking up; they are rightfully angry. George’s brother Philonise “PJ” Floyd, took to Instagram yesterday to reflect on the anniversary of his brother’s murder. He also took a moment to address Tony Hinchcliffe in no uncertain terms.

“The whole world heard my brother cry out, ‘I can’t breathe.’ He called for our mama. He said, ‘Tell my kids I love them.’ Those were not opinions. Those were facts.” He continues, “At some point y’all have to stop playing with us.” “Making derogatory jokes about my brother George Floyd and the trauma our family lives with every day is beyond disrespectful. People love to dish out cruel comments for laughs, but get real uncomfortable when the same energy gets directed back at them.”

Comedy will always be comedy, but the first rule is that it has to be funny. There is a fine line between being a comedian and being a soup cookie, and an even finer line between being funny and being a furry-faced rodent. It appears that both Hart and Hinchcliffe are cool with crossing the line.

Roast Regrets? Kevin Hart Finally Breaks Silence On George Floyd ‘Joke’ KKKontroversy, Floyd’s Brother Speaks Out was originally published on bossip.com