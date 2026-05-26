Sybil Wilkes Covers a White House Tragedy, Beauty Industry Hope, and More

✕ Sybil Wilkes’ latest “What We Need to Know” brings communities the stories that matter most, cutting through the noise to deliver news that hits close to home. From the White House to Wall Street, here’s what you need to know right now. A Young Black Man, a Gun, and a Mental Health Crisis at the White House A 21-year-old Maryland man, Nasir Best, was shot and killed by Secret Service agents Saturday after opening fire near a White House security checkpoint. Best, described by those who knew him as a former high school track athlete, had a documented history of severe mental health challenges. President Trump was inside the executive mansion at the time and was not harmed. However, a bystander was wounded during the exchange. The incident raises urgent questions about how mental health crises intersect with law enforcement encounters, a conversation the Black community knows all too well.



South Carolina’s Redistricting Power Play Could Cost Voters and Taxpayers South Carolina’s State Senate fast-tracked a controversial new congressional redistricting map, with a decisive final vote expected early this week. If approved, the plan would push the state’s U.S. House primary elections back to late August. State election officials say the delay would cost local taxpayers an estimated $5 million to administer. Critics are watching closely, as redistricting battles have historically had an outsized impact on Black voter representation and political power across the South.

Tax Tuesday: S Corp Owners, Don’t Leave Money on the Table If you own an S corporation, pay attention, CPA and financial expert Katrina Kraft is sounding the alarm. Many S corp owners are unknowingly missing a significant tax deduction for health insurance premiums. To properly claim it, the business must either pay the insurance directly or reimburse the owner, then report the full amount on the owner’s W-2. Following these IRS guidelines allows the premiums to reduce your taxable personal income, putting real money back in your pocket come filing season. When it comes to building generational wealth, every deduction counts.