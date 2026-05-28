DIVA’S DAILY DIRT: BET Tribute, VIBE Return & Kehlani Tour

NPR Tiny Desk is preparing to honor BET with a special performance series celebrating the network’s impact on music and culture. BET personality Big Tigger helped announce the news, reflecting on how classic shows like “106 & Park” and “Rap City” became staples for fans growing up watching music videos and hip-hop interviews after school.

The upcoming lineup includes performances from artists like Shaboozey, Joe, Eve, Fred Hammond, Bow Wow, and Floetry. Fans online are already excited about the nostalgic collaboration and the chance to see multiple generations of artists featured on the Tiny Desk platform.

Meanwhile, VIBE Magazine is officially returning to print for the first time in over a decade. Only 1,000 collector’s edition copies will be released, making the issue a must-have for longtime fans of hip-hop and entertainment culture. Originally founded by Quincy Jones in 1992, the publication became known for spotlighting Black artists and stories often overlooked in mainstream media.

And for concert lovers, Kehlani has officially announced the Kehlani World Tour. The singer’s 33-date run kicks off in August and includes a stop at Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Maryland on August 27, along with a Richmond, Virginia performance. General ticket sales begin Friday, with fans already gearing up for presale access.