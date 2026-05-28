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DMV LOCAL RECAP: Maryland Youth Law & ICE Mask Ban

DMV LOCAL RECAP: Maryland Youth Law & ICE Mask Ban

Governor Wes Moore signed hundreds of Maryland bills into law, including youth justice reforms, an ICE face covering ban, and new firearm restrictions.

Published on May 28, 2026

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DMV Local News - Dominique Da Diva

Maryland Governor Wes Moore signed 275 bills into law this week, including several measures that could bring major changes to the state’s criminal justice and public safety policies.

One of the most talked-about measures is the Youth Charging Reform Act, which takes effect October 1. The new law gives judges more discretion over whether 16- and 17-year-olds accused of certain crimes will be tried in juvenile or adult court. The legislation applies to offenses involving firearm possession, firearm sales or transfers, and felony drug-related charges.

Supporters of the bill say the reform is aimed at keeping more young people within the juvenile justice system rather than automatically placing them into adult courts. During the signing ceremony in Baltimore City, state leaders pointed to data showing Maryland charges more children as adults than nearly every state in the country except Alabama. Advocates believe the changes could improve outcomes for young offenders while also strengthening public safety.

Another major law signed by Governor Moore bans law enforcement officers from wearing face coverings while interacting with the public. The measure includes federal immigration agents, including ICE officers, and will also take effect October 1. Supporters say the law is designed to increase transparency and accountability during law enforcement interactions.

Governor Moore also signed legislation involving restrictions on certain firearm sales, including measures related to Glock-style weapons. Some advocacy groups have already voiced concerns and opposition to the changes. With several new laws on the way, Maryland residents are being encouraged to stay informed ahead of upcoming elections and policy changes. Voters can research candidates and election information through Vote411.org.

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