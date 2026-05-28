REDDZZRUNDOWN RECAP: Kehlani & BossMan Dlow Tour News

Looks like concert season is officially heating up because some major artists are getting ready to hit the road this summer.

Kehlani recently announced her upcoming world tour, and fans in the DMV already have a date circled on the calendar. The singer’s tour kicks off in August in Minneapolis, with Durand Bernarr joining her on the road. One of the biggest local stops will be August 27 at Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Maryland.

Fans were already scrambling online after early presale confusion started making rounds, but additional Live Nation presale tickets are expected to drop soon before general ticket sales officially open Friday at 10 a.m. local time. With Kehlani known for bringing high-energy performances and emotional fan-favorite records to the stage, anticipation for the tour continues to grow.

Meanwhile, BossMan Dlow is also preparing to take over the summer with his newly announced Motion Party Tour. The rapper is teaming up with Young Miami and Ballly Baby for a 25-city run that includes a stop in Washington, D.C. on July 30.

Presale tickets for the tour are expected to drop ahead of general ticket sales later this week, giving fans a limited window to secure seats before shows begin selling out. Between Kehlani’s world tour and BossMan Dlow’s upcoming party run, it’s looking like DMV concertgoers are going to have plenty of live music options this summer.