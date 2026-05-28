Pretty And Flushed: The 8 Best Blushes For Black Women
- Black-owned beauty brands like Juvia's Place face challenges from larger players copying their innovations.
- Makeup artist Esther Edeme's signature blush technique is being replicated by a popular brand.
- The community rallies behind Esther and Juvia's Place, highlighting the need to support Black-owned beauty brands.
Celebrity makeup artist Painted by Esther, aka Ngozi “Esther” Edeme and beloved beauty brand Juvia’s Place have found themselves at the center of online debate.
In case you missed it, Patrick Ta is facing criticism over his new “Transition Blurring Blush Duo.” Last week, the makeup artist shared a video demonstrating how to use the product alongside the brand’s liquid blushes. Immediately, netizens pointed out that the “technique” and “verbiage” used by Patrick mirror Painted by Esther’s signature style. That said, it’s a technique she’s been executing on clients — from Naomi Campbell to Olandria Carthen — for years. Check the portfolio!
MUST READ: Fans Advocate For Ngozi Edeme After Beauty Brand Trademarks Her Signature Blush Technique
The comparisons didn’t stop there. Beauty lovers also noticed that the “Transition Blush” Patrick Ta just launched looks eerily similar to Juvia’s Place Blushed Duo, a product from the Black woman-owned brand that debuted back in 2021. Many online also argued that Patrick’s palette lacks the pigment of the OG product while retailing for $20 more. Naturally, conversations around originality, creativity, and appropriation intensified.
Many of the Black beauty girls quickly rallied behind Esther and Juvia’s Place. Esther also joined the conversation herself, calling out the uneven playing field Black creatives often face in beauty while giving Juvia’s Place a deserved nod as a go-to brand for richly pigmented blushes that complement deep skin tones.
With that in mind, it’s only right that we highlight brands made for us, by us. Whether your makeup bag is calling for a blush refresh or you’re interested in supporting more Black-owned beauty brands, we’ve got you covered. Here are eight of the best blushes for Black women, all guaranteed to add depth, dimension, and radiance to your canvas. May your flush stay vibrant!
Happy shopping, beauties!
All products have been independently selected by our editors. Please note: we may receive an affiliate commission for products and services purchased through our website.
1. Juvia’s Place Blushed Duo Blush
It’s only right to kick off the list with the OG creation! Known for its highly pigmented formula, this buildable blush set offers complementary, soft powder hues that can create everyday makeup to bold looks with a few swipes. A little goes a long way, but with the right technique, there’s no need to worry about blush blindness.
2.The Lip Bar Fresh Glow Dream Blush
Calling all liquid blush lovers! The Lip Bar is coming in hot with the Glow Dream Blush. It’s lightweight, nourishing, and provides a high color payoff. Not to mention, it provides a satin-matte finish that delivers a soft, second-skin look and feel.
3.LYS Beauty Higher Standard Cream and Powder Multidimensional Longwear Blush Duo
For the girls who love it when brands bridge the gap between skincare and makeup, this LYS Beauty offering is worth the purchase. Formulated with green tea extract, niacinamide, and a form of hyaluronic acid, this number soothes, limits excess shine, and retains moisture for a healthy balance. Plus, the satin-matte cream and powder blush duo doesn’t skimp on delivering dimension and high impact.
4.Mented Cosmetics Make You Blush
This powder blush delivers everything you need in a blush: blendability, buildability, and true pigment. It’s also infused with vitamin E, which provides nourishment with every wear.
5.Danessa Myricks Beauty Yummy Skin Blurring Balm Powder Flushed – Matte Color for Cheek & Lip
6.Fenty Beauty Shake N’ Play Buildable Liquid Blush
This blush is quickly becoming a cult-favorite for good reason. It offers a natural, blurred finish, a buildable formula that lasts up to 12 hours, and a squish-tip tongue that minimizes mess.
7.Pat McGrath Skin Fetish: Divine Powder Blush
No blush collection is complete without Mother Pat in the mix. This buildable, pressed powder formula feels smooth as silk and offers medium coverage that’s crafted to go the distance. Consider it a touch of luxury in a compact.
8. Mac Cosmetics
Mac Cosmetics recently announced it’s collection with Painted By Esther, with Olandria Carthen as the beauty behind the blush giving a timely masterclass on how larger brands can collaborate with beauty trendsetters like Esther while paying homage to them at the same time.
Pretty And Flushed: The 8 Best Blushes For Black Women was originally published on hellobeautiful.com